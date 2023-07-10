Maximize your Google Pixel 7a savings at Best Buy with or without carrier activation

the





Of course, none of the discounts offered thus far by retailers like Amazon and Best Buy or the search giant itself have been what one would conventionally consider substantial, with the greatest ways to save big naturally being the modern equivalent of a carrier contract or jumping through various other hoops at T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon.

Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, Carrier Activation Required ($50 Discount Available without Activation) $105 off (21%) $394 $499 Buy at BestBuy Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $50 off (10%) Buy at Amazon





Alternatively, you can now head over to Best Buy (either on or offline) and lower the handset's $499 list price to a measly $394 with upfront carrier activation but no other special conditions, including a requirement to stay committed to the operator of your choosing for an extended period of time.





As far as we know, this is an unprecedented price cut under this type of condition, and its timing couldn't possibly be more inspired, foreshadowing tomorrow's official start of Amazon's huge Prime Day 2023 sales event.





If you refuse to commit to any one wireless service provider for even one day, Best Buy can also currently hook you up with a decent $50 Pixel 7a discount sans any strings whatsoever. The same exact deal is available at the time of this writing at Amazon and Google 's official US e-store, mind you, making an aggressively priced mid-range phone with stellar software support and excellent hardware specifications... even more difficult to beat in terms of its value for your money.





We're talking about an affordable Tensor G2 powerhouse here with a reasonably fluid 90Hz OLED display in tow, as well as two extremely competent rear-facing cameras, a generous battery with relatively fast charging, and above all, current Android 13 software guaranteed to be kept current for years to come.