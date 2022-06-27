Google's unlocked Pixel 6 Pro is on sale at a new all-time high discount





With that deal in the rearview mirror, bargain hunters who resisted a purchase during Big G's officially sanctioned promotional period might be delighted to hear that the 6.7-inch Pro is today even cheaper at a single (semi) major US retailer.





If you hurry, you can get an unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro in brand-new condition and your choice of Stormy Black, Cloud White, or Sorta Sunny paint jobs at a lower than ever price of $779.99 from Amazon-owned Woot. The e-tailer will hook you up with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty while obviously imposing no special restrictions or requirements of any sort.





Although we have no doubt that the Pixel 7 Pro will prove (at least slightly) superior to its precursor in the fall, you'll need to decide for yourself if the next-gen Google beast is worth the wait... and the additional expense.





All we can say at the moment is that the Pixel 6 Pro is unquestionably one of the overall best phones available for under eight Benjamins. The software support is absolutely stellar, the cameras a total knockout, the battery life not bad at all, and the screen almost surprisingly good given some of Big G's missteps in that department in the past. In short, this 24-hour-only Woot promo is mighty hard to turn down.



