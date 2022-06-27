 Google's unlocked Pixel 6 Pro is on sale at a new all-time high discount - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google's unlocked Pixel 6 Pro is on sale at a new all-time high discount

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's unlocked Pixel 6 Pro is on sale at a new all-time high discount
In spite of all of their (short and long-term) software flaws and in spite of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro not being a secret for a long time now, it's still hard to argue with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro's appeal as far as Android purists are concerned.

If you're a hardcore Google fan, you could of course wait a few more weeks and pick up the Pixel 6a mid-ranger... or splash the cash right now on a high-end Pixel 6 Pro giant. Regularly priced at $900 and up with no strings attached, the first-gen Tensor powerhouse recently scored its first-ever $100 nationwide discount.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

5G, Unlocked, Three Colors, Brand New, Full Warranty
$120 off (13%)
$779 99
$899 99
Buy at Woot

With that deal in the rearview mirror, bargain hunters who resisted a purchase during Big G's officially sanctioned promotional period might be delighted to hear that the 6.7-inch Pro is today even cheaper at a single (semi) major US retailer.

If you hurry, you can get an unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro in brand-new condition and your choice of Stormy Black, Cloud White, or Sorta Sunny paint jobs at a lower than ever price of $779.99 from Amazon-owned Woot. The e-tailer will hook you up with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty while obviously imposing no special restrictions or requirements of any sort.

Although we have no doubt that the Pixel 7 Pro will prove (at least slightly) superior to its precursor in the fall, you'll need to decide for yourself if the next-gen Google beast is worth the wait... and the additional expense.

All we can say at the moment is that the Pixel 6 Pro is unquestionably one of the overall best phones available for under eight Benjamins. The software support is absolutely stellar, the cameras a total knockout, the battery life not bad at all, and the screen almost surprisingly good given some of Big G's missteps in that department in the past. In short, this 24-hour-only Woot promo is mighty hard to turn down.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

T-Mobile brings stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus Nord N200 5G
T-Mobile brings stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus Nord N200 5G
New entry-level iPad coming this fall reported to replace Lightning port with USB-C
New entry-level iPad coming this fall reported to replace Lightning port with USB-C
Apple reported to launch new HomePod next year with a bunch of improvements
Apple reported to launch new HomePod next year with a bunch of improvements
Apple's mixed reality headset will reportedly feature the M2 chip
Apple's mixed reality headset will reportedly feature the M2 chip
Google and Apple might get investigated by the FTC for allegedly selling user data
Google and Apple might get investigated by the FTC for allegedly selling user data
The OSOM OV1 security flagship gets a new name and a new focus
The OSOM OV1 security flagship gets a new name and a new focus

Popular stories

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
T-Mobile is keeping a popular old feature unchanged following customer outcry
T-Mobile is keeping a popular old feature unchanged following customer outcry
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 5000 mAh battery would be the end to the Android vs Apple battery debate
iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 5000 mAh battery would be the end to the Android vs Apple battery debate
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless