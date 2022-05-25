Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again



You can't blame Google Pixel 6 Pro users for being a little excited. There have been rumors about Face unlock coming to the Pixel 6 Pro with the next Quarterly Pixel Feature Drop which is expected to take place on June 6th.





And to make things more exciting, nearly a month ago we told you that a Sony image sensor used on the Pixel 6 Pro could allow Google to add a facial recognition system to the phone that could take depth maps although it wouldn't be able to work in low-light conditions. In those situations without enough light, there is the under-display fingerprint scanner that could be employed.

New bugs discovered by Pixel 6 users







It seems that Google was ready to ship the Pixel 6 Pro with Face unlock until the last minute . There is still hope that the feature makes its way to the Pixel 6 Pro. But even with the possibility of a stunning new feature being added to the handset, sometimes reality slaps you across the face as though, well, you were Chris Rock.





sempiternum said, "My Pixel 6 Pro has a display timeout setting set on 30 seconds. The stuff is that after 30 seconds the display doesn't turn off at all." Some new bugs are making their way across Pixel 6 Pro land including one that fails to turn the screen of the phone off. As a Reddit user with the handlesaid, "My Pixel 6 Pro has a display timeout setting set on 30 seconds. The stuff is that after 30 seconds the display doesn't turn off at all."





He continues by noting that "The always-on settings and the function that keeps the display (on) if being watched is off too. No screensaver active too. This is very annoying since the Pixel turns on in my pocket and I always find it on emergency screen or pin digit mode, and a lot of battery is obviously being drained."

Not too late to buy the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro







Others said that they had the same issue after updating apps. One suggestion from a fellow Pixel 6 Pro user was to uninstall the most recently added apps in the hope that a rogue app was causing the problem. No luck there, and another user tried the dreaded factory reset; that didn't help either. This writer has not experienced this on my Pixel 6 Pro, but we will keep our ears closed to the ground for anything new regarding this problem.





Lunatichippo45 ) took to his Reddit account to ask if anyone's Pixel 6 Pro has been acting strange lately. Over the last two weeks, And another Pixel 6 Pro owner () took to his Reddit account to ask if anyone's Pixel 6 Pro has been acting strange lately. Over the last two weeks, his phone has experienced several problems including:



