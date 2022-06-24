Pixel 6a finally comes to a US store a month after launch - sort of
The Google Pixel 6a has finally started arriving in US stores, but you can't buy it yet.
Google's budget phone was unveiled during the I/O conference in May but it doesn't go on sale until July 28, with pre-orders beginning on July 21.
The Pixel 6a is a stripped-down version of the Pixel 6, which is one of the best phones of 2022. The upper mid-tier phone runs on the same chip as the premium Pixel 6 and 6 Pro - the in-house Tensor SoC. It also sports the same look as Google's pricier phones, except for some minor changes.
Leaker Roland Quandt spotted the Pixel 6a on Best Buy's website. You can't add it to your cart right now and the buy option will likely be enabled on July 28.
The Pixel 6a is now up on Best Buy's site
All three color variants are listed: Charcoal, Sage, and Chalk. You can either buy the phone unlocked or get T-Mobile or Verizon's version. AT&T will also sell the phone, but it looks like Best Buy won't be carrying that variant.
All models except for Verizon's will cost $449. Verizon is going to charge $50 more for millimeter-wave 5G, which is faster than Sub-6GHz 5G but has a shorter range.
The 6.1-inches Pixel 6a will succeed 2021's Pixel 5a. The phone is equipped with an older 12.2MP main sensor but gets a new 12MP ultra-wide shooter and the same 8MP front camera as the Pixel 6. It also features some of the same camera tricks as Google's high-end phones, including a new version of Magic Eraser, and Night Sight and Real Tone.
The phone also features an under-display fingerprint sensor, but ditches the headphone jack and does not support wireless charging. It comes with a 4,410mAh battery and will get three operating system updates and five years of security support. It will also be amongst the first devices to receive the Android 13 update.
The device is already being sold through unofficial channels in some regions and those who were able to get their hands on it have posted detailed unboxing videos of the phone.
