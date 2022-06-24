Pixel 6a finally comes to a US store a month after launch - sort of

The Google Pixel 6a has finally started arriving in US stores, but you can't buy it yet.





Google's budget phone was unveiled during the I/O conference in May but it doesn't go on sale until July 28, with pre-orders beginning on July 21.





The Pixel 6a is a stripped-down version of the Pixel 6, which is one of the best phones of 2022 . The upper mid-tier phone runs on the same chip as the premium Pixel 6 and 6 Pro - the in-house Tensor SoC. It also sports the same look as Google's pricier phones, except for some minor changes.





Leaker Roland Quandt spotted the Pixel 6a on Best Buy's website . You can't add it to your cart right now and the buy option will likely be enabled on July 28.









All three color variants are listed: Charcoal, Sage, and Chalk. You can either buy the phone unlocked or get T-Mobile or Verizon's version. AT&T will also sell the phone, but it looks like Best Buy won't be carrying that variant.





All models except for Verizon's will cost $449. Verizon is going to charge $50 more for millimeter-wave 5G, which is faster than Sub-6GHz 5G but has a shorter range.





The 6.1-inches Pixel 6a will succeed 2021's Pixel 5a. The phone is equipped with an older 12.2MP main sensor but gets a new 12MP ultra-wide shooter and the same 8MP front camera as the Pixel 6. It also features some of the same camera tricks as Google's high-end phones, including a new version of Magic Eraser, and Night Sight and Real Tone.





The phone also features an under-display fingerprint sensor, but ditches the headphone jack and does not support wireless charging. It comes with a 4,410mAh battery and will get three operating system updates and five years of security support. It will also be amongst the first devices to receive the Android 13 update.



