 Pixel 6 series receiving update to fix serious battery draining issue - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
New
Learn about PhoneArena's new brand identity

Pixel 6 series receiving update to fix serious battery draining issue

Android Software updates Google
Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bug leaves Pixel 6 series battery draining rapidly. Here's a workaround.
We know that the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have had an abnormally large number of bugs. Still, as a Pixel 6 Pro owner, this writer sees things getting better, especially the under-display fingerprint scanner which has been zippy and relatively lag-free recently. Now, however, Pixel 6 series users on Reddit are complaining that a bug in the Google Messages app is causing the camera to constantly run in the background.

When you have an app like the camera app that is running in the background and doesn't stop, it is going to drain the battery of that device and make the phone run warm. And that is exactly what Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users are complaining about. One of the situations leading to this problem is taking photos through the Google Messages app. Just opening the Messages app is enough to set off this bug.

Even using "Quick Tap to Snap" has been known to put the camera in limbo in the background setting off the overheating and the battery drainage. If you find that your Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are hot enough to cook breakfast on, go through your recent apps and shut down the Messages app if it is open.

Pick up the Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro


There is also a quick workaround. Denying the messages app access to your camera might be one way to exterminate this bug. Go to Settings > Apps > Messages > Permissions > Camera and select "Don’t allow." See if that stops the battery on your Pixel 6 series device from draining too fast.

Or...you can just remain patient. According to The Verge, Google communication manager Scott Westover says that the issue has been identified and a fix has started rolling out. So keep your eyes peeled for an update. Check the Play Store often to update your apps.

All you need to do is open the Play Store and tap on the profile picture in the upper right corner of the screen. Press on Manage apps & device and look under Updates available. If there are any, you'll tap on "Update all."

So remember, Google is already working on this. Be patient and the update will hit your phone shortly.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pixel Watch found chilling in a US restaurant ahead of launch
Pixel Watch found chilling in a US restaurant ahead of launch
Bloomberg's Gurman reveals changes reserved for iPhone 14 Pro
Bloomberg's Gurman reveals changes reserved for iPhone 14 Pro
Samsung seeks to supply Apple with an important part of the latter's M2 chip series
Samsung seeks to supply Apple with an important part of the latter's M2 chip series
Google reveals one interesting bit of information about 2023's Android 14
Google reveals one interesting bit of information about 2023's Android 14
Galaxy SE and Pixel SE: If Samsung and Google released $400 iPhone SE 2022 equivalents
Galaxy SE and Pixel SE: If Samsung and Google released $400 iPhone SE 2022 equivalents
Verizon reports industry leading 143 million retail connections
Verizon reports industry leading 143 million retail connections

Popular stories

Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
Blind camera comparison results: Apple takes the cake
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
A 'vanilla' OnePlus 10 is definitely happening, and here are (almost) all of its key specs
A 'vanilla' OnePlus 10 is definitely happening, and here are (almost) all of its key specs
Tipster leaks new iPhone 14 color
Tipster leaks new iPhone 14 color
Four-year-old accidentally places $100 Uber Eats order and leaves nice tip
Four-year-old accidentally places $100 Uber Eats order and leaves nice tip
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless