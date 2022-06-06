Google's unlocked Pixel 6 Pro is on sale at a substantial discount for the first time













Naturally, it's better late than never, especially with absolutely no strings attached (for a change) and several major US retailers, Amazon and Best Buy included, offering the same cool deals.





We're talking $100 slashed off $899 and $999 regular prices in 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively, with multiple color options also available... at least if you hurry. While the two aforementioned retail giants have no expiration date attached to their official product listings at the time of writing, Google is advertising this as a "Dad's Day deal" good until June 19 through the search giant's US e-store





That should give you plenty of time to decide whether the Pixel 6 Pro is right for you in terms of its value for your money or if you would be better off waiting for a refined, mostly familiar-looking, but undoubtedly more powerful Pixel 7 Pro





Keep in mind that you can save more (or significantly more) than $100 if you're willing to meet various special requirements at Google Fi T-Mobile , and Verizon. And no, we're afraid the unlocked "vanilla" Pixel 6 with no strings attached is not discounted right now at Best Buy, Amazon, or... anywhere else as far as we can tell.



