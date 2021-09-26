Pixel 6: Google's flagship challenges iPhone 13 with 5-year-old camera hardware

Pixel 6: Google's flagship challenges iPhone 13 with 5-year-old camera hardware1
According to reports, we are about four weeks away from the official Google Pixel 6 announcement - the second one, if you count the bizarre pre-announcement. More precisely, the tipped date is October 19.
We already have a list of new features which Google's expected to bring with the Pixel 6. Some of them sound familiar, like "magic eraser", which is meant to remove a passer-by from your photo. We saw this on a few of Huawei's flagships, including the P50 Pro.
Others, like "timer light", which is said to make the flash blink as a sign of a countdown (when someone is taking a photo of you), are new and interesting. You can read more about the leaked features here.
- Wide-angle front camera
- Manual white balance
- Magic eraser
- Face deblur
- Scene Lock
- Front torch
- Timer light
- Bluetooth microphone support
- Motion Blur
- "Nima aesthetic"
- Baby mode
- Frequent faces
- Portrait spotlight
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Samsung's GN1 camera sensor is old, but very good
The Pixel 6 will bring the first-ever custom Google chipset - Tensor, made in collaboration with Samsung. Another thing to anticipate is the rumored five years of software updates for the Pixel 6, which for lack of a better word, will be monumental. No Android phone has managed to achieve this level of support before. They usually get 2-3 years of software updates at best.
Google Pixel 6
- Main camera: Samsung's 50MP GN1
- Ultra-wide-angle camera: Sony's 12MP IMX386
- Front-facing camera: 8MP
Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Main camera: Samsung's 50MP GN1
- Telephoto/zoom camera: Sony's 48MP IMX586
- Ultra-wide-angle camera: Sony's 12MP IMX386
- Front-facing camera: Sony's 12 MP IMX663
Having come out in May 2019, Samsung's GN1 has been succeeded by a number of newer and more capable Samsung sensors like the GN2 and ISOCELL HP1 - the first 200-megapixel camera sensor that's expected to debut in the Xiaomi 12.
Samsung's GN1 aside, just wait until you hear how old the rest of the sensors on the Pixel 6 are. Let's go back to the bullets (literally and figuratively):
As you can see, these aren't the newest sensors on the market. Still, I definitely wouldn't write the Google Pixel off just because of that. As a matter of fact, the age of a camera sensor doesn't always matter. As long as this is what Google needs to make the "magic" happen.
The one sensor that does make me particularly cautious - not worried, but cautious, is the 12MP Sony IMX386, which is expected to power the ultra-wide-angle camera of the Pixel 6.
That's a different sensor from the one used in the Pixel 5. The IMX 386 is a 12 MP, 1/2.9-inch sensor. What's interesting is that while the Sony IMX386 was used years ago to power some flagships (mainly for their primary cameras), but it was also used in budget devices - before, and relatively recently:
For reference, the Galaxy S21 Ultra uses the IMX563 for its ultra-wide camera. This is a 1/2.55 camera sensor - not much bigger than the one in the Pixel 6.
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Is the dated ultra-wide-angle camera a problem?
And I know - you haven't heard of half of these phones, and that's OK. Even if some of them are bad when it comes to camera quality, it's still not a reason to worry. Google has proven that it can do pretty well with the ancient camera hardware in the Pixel 5.
Furthermore, according to reports, the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max, although with upgraded cameras, uses a 1/3.4-inch ultra-wide-camera sensor, which is even smaller than the Pixel 6's IMX368. Apple doesn't disclose the manufacturer of their cameras, which are said to be custom-built for the iPhone.
No, you shouldn't worry about the old camera hardware on the Pixel 6. Although its average age is about 3.33 years (I know, I went too far with the numbers), Google's software processing and powerful Tensor chip, which was meant to power the 2020 Pixel 5, will come through. They better come through!
With that being said, the iPhone 13 Pro is a big upgrade over the iPhone 12 series, but frankly - its hardware isn't exciting or groundbreaking. For example, it took Apple over three years to bring a 3x telephoto camera to the iPhone, compared to Android, while Google gives the Pixel 6 Pro a 4x periscope zoom lens!
But the software tricks on the iPhone 13 are exciting - especially cinematic video. Therefore, we are willing to believe software can compensate for somewhat dated hardware. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a big shot at being the best camera phones of 2021, and we are looking forward to seeing them ASAP!
