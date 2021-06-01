$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android Camera

Stunning photo samples from Sharp's "ultra" flagship show incredible bokeh

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
Jun 01, 2021, 10:03 AM
Stunning photo samples from Sharp's &quot;ultra&quot; flagship show incredible bokeh
We've seen many companies show how a smartphone camera is done right. Huawei used to hold the crown for some of the biggest camera sensors on a smartphone for multiple years. Earlier in 2021, Samsung took the lead with their Galaxy S21 Ultra, but this didn't last for long, as Xiaomi came into the picture with the monstrous Mi 11 Ultra, which even has an entire screen as a viewfinder on its back.

The "smartphone with the best camera" race is far from over. If anything, it's just starting to pick up pace! However, the latest jaw-dropping contender doesn't come from any of the above-mentioned brands. Not even from Google or Apple.

Aquos R6: The real 'Ultra' smartphone


Sharp took the stage to unveil the Aquos R6, back in May. The phone will be available from this month, but as of now it will be sold only domestically - in Japan. This doesn't stop us from admiring the incredible tech packed into it. Moreover, this is innovation which will certainly trickle down to other brands and flagships very soon.

The Aquos R6 boasts a 1-inch camera sensor, which is the biggest we've ever seen on a modern smartphone. This size of sensor is usual for compact cameras like the Sony-ZV1, for example. Therefore, it is truly exciting to have it on a smartphone.

Furthermore, the viewfinder for your photos and videos is arguably the most technically-impressive one we've heard of: a 240Hz display, with up to 2000 nits of brightness! For context, modern flagships barely break the 1500 nits barrier, and they often come with 120Hz screens (except for the iPhone 12).

The fingerprint sensors tech is also second to none - it covers 11 times more surface area than conventional fingerprint readers on other phones, which should make it much easier to use. But! Let's get back to the main course! While the impressive screen and fingerprint reader are yet to be tested, we have some actual image samples that we can show you now!

We've gathered a bouquet of 50 photos taken by the Sharp Aquos R6's camera, and we hope you'll enjoy them as much as we did:

Sharp Aquos R6: Landscape photo samples


The first set of pictures features some beautiful landscape shots. The third image stands out with its extraordinary levels of background separation (bokeh). This doesn't use any special "portrait modes". The blur is achieved thanks to the huge sensor, and wide F1.9 aperture.


Sharp Aquos R6: Portrait photo samples


The second batch of photos shows how good the camera is with portraits of people and mixed-light environments. Again, the background separation without special modes is rather impressive on almost every sample (especially the ones where the camera is closer to the subject).


Sharp Aquos R6: Studio photo samples


This set of snaps takes us to a control environment - a studio. While here the camera gets the advantage of good lighting, we can't deny the vivid colors, and remarkable detail. Although, detail should be even greater on the uncompressed 20MP pictures.


Sharp Aquos R6: Monochrome photo samples


That's definitely a niche category, but the lack of colors certainly doesn't take away from the beauty of these photographs. The photos have great HDR, and they look dramatic - everything you want from a black & white photo. Of course, the pictures are taken with the main (and only) camera - not with a dedicated monochrome lens.


 

