Google Pixel 6 Pro and its 122MP camera system: The 4-year wait for 4 new cameras

Main camera: 50MP

Telephoto camera: 48MP

Ultra-wide camera: 12MP

Front camera: 12MP

The 50MP sensor found in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (1/1.2-inch)

The 50MP sensor found in the Huawei P40 Pro/Mate 40 Pro (1/1.28-inch)

The 50MP sensor found in the Oppo Find X3 Pro (1/1.56-inch)

Great low-light performance, perhaps even without the need for Night Mode (unless it's too dark)

Lower noise levels thanks to the bigger sensor, which lets in more light

Better bokeh for natural portraits thanks to the larger sensor and (presumably) wide aperture

Better sharpness in dimly-lit environments

Pixel 6 & 6 Pro: New telephoto (zoom), ultra-wide, and selfie cameras





Sure, the main sensor upgrade is long-anticipated and definitely the most important one. However, there's one more new camera on the Pixel 6 and three new sensors on the Pixel 6 Pro!





One of them is the upgraded 12MP selfie camera on the Pixel 6 Pro. Not much can be said about this one at this point. We hope it will deliver Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 -level results, with 4K video recording, and better processing. However, the other two cameras on the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro deserve a bit more attention!





Pixel 6 & 6 Pro ultra-wide-angle camera



Both phones are expected to debut a new 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The Pixel 5 featured a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera that had plenty of resolution but struggled in mixed and low-light scenarios due to the small sensor. Hopefully, the new 12MP sensor is bigger. We also wouldn't be surprised to see autofocus on this camera, which would let you take macro photos, like you can with the



Pixel 6 Pro telephoto (zoom) camera



However, by far, the greatest improvement should come to the zooming capabilities of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It's still unclear whether the 48MP tele camera will be a periscope module or just a regular telephoto camera, but either way, it's going to be a massive step-up from the Pixel 5, and its… Well, the Pixel 5 doesn't have a zoom camera.



As you might have noticed, Twitter tipster Yogesh reported on the 50MP main sensor of the Pixel 6 back in May. This turned out to be in line with what Jon Prosser revealed about the next Google flagship. However, their information about the telephoto camera on the new Google phones is a bit contradictory. Yogesh tells us about an 8MP periscope lens, while Jon Prosser's specs show a 48MP tele camera.









However, if Jon Prosser's 48MP prediction is correct, it's very likely that the sensor might be the same as the one found on the If we assume Yogesh is right, the 8MP periscope camera must be similar to the one found in the Huawei P30 Pro , which delivers 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom. Combined with Google's remarkable digital zoom algorithm, which usually delivers quality comparable to dedicated 2x zoom, we are looking at one of the most powerful zooming systems available to date.However, if Jon Prosser's 48MP prediction is correct, it's very likely that the sensor might be the same as the one found on the OnePlus 9 Pro , which offers 3.3x magnification. Personally, I'd take a periscope zoom lens over a regular tele camera any day, but Google might be so confident in its digital zooming algorithm that it doesn't feel the need for a periscope zoom camera.



To make things even more confusing, leaked images by



Either way, Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are shaping up to be contenders for the best flagship phones of 2021, and we can't wait to see what they can do.