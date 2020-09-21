Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) listed by some retailers ahead of unveiling, revealing release date
Both phones will seemingly be powered by the Snapdragon 765G. The Pixel 4a (5G) will probably feature a 6.24-inches OLED display, a dual-camera array with a 12.2MP main sensor and a wide-angle unit, and a 3,800mAh battery.
The Pixel 5 is expected to have a 6.01-inch 90Hz screen, a 12.2MP main camera with a 0.5x wide lens, and a 4,000mAh cell with support for 15W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging.
We already know that the Pixel 4a (5G) will start at $499 in the US, and the phone has now shown up on at least three online stores alongside the Pixel 5, revealing more pricing details.
Per the e-tailers, the Pixel 5 will cost €629 in Germany and £615 in the UK. They also suggest that the Pixel 4a (5G) will retail for €499 in Europe and around £513 in the UK.
The listings also back up rumors that alleged the Pixel 4a (5G) would be available in the colors white and black, and the Pixel 5 would come in black and green variants.
Needless to say, you cannot actually buy Google's upcoming phones off these sites at the moment. Per a now-deleted post on the Google France blog, pre-orders will commence on October 8.
One of these websites show the release date as October 15.
These prices are in line with teen leaker Nils Ahrensmeier's predictions. He had previously also claimed that the Pixel 5 would cost the same as the first-generation Pixel in the US. This means that the handset will go for $649, and not $699 as suggested previously.
