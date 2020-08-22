New report reveals a bunch of promising Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G specs





While Android Central can't confirm every key specification and feature of the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G, the info the publication has been able to obtain from "people familiar with Google's upcoming phones" is enough to paint a general and relatively promising picture of their ambitions.

The Pixel 5 will have a 6-inch display and "considerably larger" battery than the Pixel 4





We know, we know, you've heard so many numbers associated with the possible screen size of the 5G-capable Pixel 5 that you're having trouble putting your faith into yet another one. But that 6.67-inch 120Hz rumor always felt... ridiculous, while 5.7 or 5.8 inches would have been too close to the 4G LTE-only Pixel 4a mid-ranger.





A 6-inch Pixel 5 , in turn, would squeeze significantly more screen real estate than the 5.7-inch Pixel 4 and 5.81-inch Pixel 4a into a very similar body, which sounds pretty much like the best of both worlds. In fact, Android Central claims that the Pixel 5 is "about the same exact footprint as the 4a", which means its bezels are likely to be even thinner than what OnLeaks rendered just yesterday.













The most interesting thing about the Pixel 5 might be its "considerably larger" battery than the 2,800mAh-packing Pixel 4. Although we don't have an exact number to share with you today, the recent 3,080mAh rumor is deemed "entirely false", which almost makes us excited about this bad boy.





Unfortunately, the age-old Snapdragon 765 speculation is almost certainly true, which means Google is unlikely to release a full-fledged high-end smartphone this year. For what it's worth, the Pixel 5 is tipped to pair that upper mid-range processor with a generous 8 gigs of RAM while offering no less than 128 gigs of internal storage space. That's up from a 6GB memory count and 64GB local digital hoarding room on the $800 entry-level Pixel 4 configuration, so if the $700 price tag pans out, the Pixel 5 is actually starting to sound like a solid alternative to the OnePlus 8, LG Velvet , or Motorola Edge





The Pixel 5 is also expected to feature a conventional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner rather than a "modern" in-screen biometric recognition option, as well as 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging capabilities, and last but not least, a largely mysterious dual camera system including an ultra-wide-angle secondary sensor instead of a telephoto lens.

The Pixel 4a 5G will be larger and cheaper





If you're in love with both stock Android and huge screens, we have some bad news for you. It doesn't look like Google will be releasing an XL version of its Pixel 5 "flagship", although if it makes you feel any better, the Pixel 4a 5G might be ever so slightly smaller than last year's Pixel 4 XL , reportedly measuring 6.2 inches in display diagonal.









Sadly, there's not much else we know about this budget-friendly 5G handset, but at $499, we can expect quite a few serious downgrades compared to the Pixel 5. And since the two devices are pretty much guaranteed to share the same Snapdragon 765 SoC, we reckon said downgrades will be focused on the build quality, camera performance, display capabilities, and memory departments.





In other words, the Pixel 4a 5G is likely to settle for 60Hz screen refresh rate technology, as well as the same single rear-facing shooter as its 4G LTE-limited brother, all-plastic construction, and 6GB RAM count.



