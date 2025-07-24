Google Pixel Watch 4 will reportedly debut a new side-mounted charging system

Pixel Watch 4

Beyond convenience, the new side-mounted contacts may play a role in improving repairability. Theis expected to be the first in the lineup to allow repairs, with technicians able to remove the back panel to access internal components. By removing the charging system from the rear casing, Google likely made that process easier to achieve.This new charging dock will reportedly be included in the box, although, consistent with past Pixel Watches, it will not come with a USB-C power adapter. Any standard 5W USB-C adapter will be compatible with the dock. Google is also expected to sell the dock separately on the Google Store, but pricing details have yet to be confirmed. Based on previous models, a starting price of $29.99 seems likely.While proprietary chargers often limit user convenience, I do appreciate the idea of a side-mounted dock. In the future, it would be great to see Google offer a dual-purpose charging cable, similar to OnePlus’s SuperVOOC system, that can charge both the watch and a phone at once. Theis expected to officially launch next month at the Made by Google event, which is taking place on August 20th.