Google Pixel Watch 4 will reportedly debut a new side-mounted charging system

A new side-mounted charger aims to improve usability, speed, and repairability.

Leaked render of Google’s new supposed side-mounting charging for the Pixel Watch 4
A new round of leaks suggests that Google is taking a different approach to charging with the Pixel Watch 4. According to a new report, the upcoming smartwatch will include a redesigned, side-mounted charging system that sets it apart from earlier Pixel Watch models.

In this new system, Google has reportedly shifted the charging contacts from the back of the device to the left side, which is the opposite side of the digital crown. Renders show an indentation with two charging pins, and unlike past Pixel Watches, there will be no charging contacts on the back of the device. That space is now occupied by a new array of health sensors, similar to the ones found on the Pixel Watch 3.

The design change could offer a more practical benefit. Since the watch will now rest on its side while charging, users will be able to check battery levels more easily when the watch is placed on a desk or nightstand. Reports also suggest that this new charging system may contribute to the Pixel Watch 4's 25 percent faster charging speeds compared to the previous generation.



Beyond convenience, the new side-mounted contacts may play a role in improving repairability. The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to be the first in the lineup to allow repairs, with technicians able to remove the back panel to access internal components. By removing the charging system from the rear casing, Google likely made that process easier to achieve.

This new charging dock will reportedly be included in the box, although, consistent with past Pixel Watches, it will not come with a USB-C power adapter. Any standard 5W USB-C adapter will be compatible with the dock. Google is also expected to sell the dock separately on the Google Store, but pricing details have yet to be confirmed. Based on previous models, a starting price of $29.99 seems likely.

While proprietary chargers often limit user convenience, I do appreciate the idea of a side-mounted dock. In the future, it would be great to see Google offer a dual-purpose charging cable, similar to OnePlus’s SuperVOOC system, that can charge both the watch and a phone at once. The Google Pixel Watch 4 is expected to officially launch next month at the Made by Google event, which is taking place on August 20th.

