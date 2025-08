Samsung could make the budget Galaxy Buds 3 FE last a lot longer than the costly Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

As unlikely as it sounds, the company's next budget-friendly AirPods alternative might be able to hold its own in a head-to-head battle against the costlier and technically higher-end Galaxy Buds 3 and As unlikely as it sounds, the company's next budget-friendly AirPods alternative might be able to hold its own in a head-to-head battle against the costlier and technically higher-end Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro , at least in one key department.





Yes, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are expected to deliver better battery life than both of those 2024-released products, as well as the original Galaxy Buds Fan Edition from a couple of years back. That may explain (at least in part) why Samsung will reportedly skip the Galaxy Buds 2 FE branding to line up the name of its second-gen low-cost earbuds with the rest of the 2025 family.





Now, the actual battery capacity numbers tipped for the Galaxy Buds 3 FE today are pretty insane, standing at 200mAh in total for the earbuds themselves and 900mAh as far as the bundled charging case is concerned. For comparison, the first-gen Galaxy Buds FE come with 60mAh cell capacity per bud (obviously amounting to a modest 120mAh), while the charging case stands at a similarly unimpressive 480mAh or so.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Will you buy the Galaxy Buds 3 FE if they offer better battery life than the Buds 3 Pro? Absolutely Probably Only if the price is right Nah, I still prefer higher-end (and costlier) buds Absolutely 0% Probably 0% Only if the price is right 100% Nah, I still prefer higher-end (and costlier) buds 0%





The numbers of the super-premium (and super-expensive) Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are not much higher, actually starting at a lower 53mAh per bud and adding 515mAh juice from their charging case.





Galaxy Buds 3 Pro ? Probably not, but a real-world battery life upgrade is now essentially guaranteed for this increasingly exciting product likely to see daylight alongside the handset at some point this fall. Does that all mean the Galaxy Buds 3 FE will somehow be able to deliver twice as high running times between charges compared to both the OG Galaxy Buds FE and last year's? Probably not, but a real-world battery life upgrade is now essentially guaranteed for this increasingly exciting product likely to see daylight alongside the Galaxy S25 FE handset at some point this fall.

iPhone 14 for $99.99 When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

As long as you don't compare them to the absolute best wireless earbuds money can buy right now, Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds FE are undeniably great at everything from actively cancelling out noise to leveraging cutting-edge Galaxy AI technology for live translation purposes and playing music in exceptional overall quality for hours on end.