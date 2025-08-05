Samsung could make the budget Galaxy Buds 3 FE last a lot longer than the costly Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Sometimes, more expensive doesn't necessarily mean better. Or so it seems ahead of Samsung's next budget earbuds launch.
As long as you don't compare them to the absolute best wireless earbuds money can buy right now, Samsung's ultra-affordable Galaxy Buds FE are undeniably great at everything from actively cancelling out noise to leveraging cutting-edge Galaxy AI technology for live translation purposes and playing music in exceptional overall quality for hours on end.
As unlikely as it sounds, the company's next budget-friendly AirPods alternative might be able to hold its own in a head-to-head battle against the costlier and technically higher-end Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, at least in one key department.
Yes, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are expected to deliver better battery life than both of those 2024-released products, as well as the original Galaxy Buds Fan Edition from a couple of years back. That may explain (at least in part) why Samsung will reportedly skip the Galaxy Buds 2 FE branding to line up the name of its second-gen low-cost earbuds with the rest of the 2025 family.
Now, the actual battery capacity numbers tipped for the Galaxy Buds 3 FE today are pretty insane, standing at 200mAh in total for the earbuds themselves and 900mAh as far as the bundled charging case is concerned. For comparison, the first-gen Galaxy Buds FE come with 60mAh cell capacity per bud (obviously amounting to a modest 120mAh), while the charging case stands at a similarly unimpressive 480mAh or so.
The numbers of the super-premium (and super-expensive) Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are not much higher, actually starting at a lower 53mAh per bud and adding 515mAh juice from their charging case.
Does that all mean the Galaxy Buds 3 FE will somehow be able to deliver twice as high running times between charges compared to both the OG Galaxy Buds FE and last year's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro? Probably not, but a real-world battery life upgrade is now essentially guaranteed for this increasingly exciting product likely to see daylight alongside the Galaxy S25 FE handset at some point this fall.
