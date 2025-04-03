Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Google's Pixel 10 might finally add a telephoto lens, but at a cost

Google is reportedly shaking things up with the Pixel 10’s camera setup, and that doesn't necessarily mean good news.

According to a new report, the base Pixel model will be getting a third rear camera for the first time. But to make room for it, Google might have to downgrade the other two.

Is adding a telephoto camera worth downgrading the rest?


Since the Pixel 6, Google’s base Pixel models have featured a reliable dual-camera system, which included a main sensor and an ultrawide snapper.

If the reports are true, however, the Pixel 10 is set to go a step further by adding a telephoto lens — something that has been reserved for the Pro or Fold models until now.

Specifically, Google is expected to use an 11 MP Samsung 3J1 sensor for the telephoto camera, which is the same one that comes with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This should improve zoom quality, as the phone will no longer rely solely on digital cropping.

But finding the space to squeeze in an extra camera might be proving difficult for Google, according to the report. The manufacturer is said to have picked smaller sensors for the main and ultra-wide cameras on the Pixel 10, presumably to make space for the new telephoto.

The new sensors


The new image sensor for the primary camera is stated to be a 50 MP Samsung GN8 (replacing the 50 MP Samsung GNV), while the ultra-wide could come with the 13 MP Sony IMX712m which would be a major downgrade from the 48 MP Sony IMX858 it would be replacing.

If those image sensors sound familiar, that’s because they are the same ones used in the Pixel 9a — Google’s current mid-range model. Even the front camera may be downgraded, switching from a 13 MP Sony sensor to an 11 MP Samsung 3J1, matching the telephoto.

Is the Pixel 10 going to take worse photos?



It is hard to imagine Google downgrading its base flagship in any major way. Even if the hardware really does change to less capable options, we expect the company to make up for those with software. And if anyone is good at optimizing phone camera hardware with smart software, that's Google.

So, for now, we don't have a good reason to believe the Pixel 10 will take worse photos than the Pixel 9. In fact, it could offer a better camera experience thanks to a more versatile camera setup.

So far, only Samsung has included a telephoto camera to its base flagship (at least when compared to Google and Apple), so this could make the base Pixel a stronger competitor in its segment.
Aleksandar Anastasov
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
