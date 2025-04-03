Google's Pixel 10 might finally add a telephoto lens, but at a cost

Pixel 10

Is adding a telephoto camera worth downgrading the rest?



Since the Pixel 6, Google's base Pixel models have featured a reliable dual-camera system, which included a main sensor and an ultrawide snapper.









Specifically,



But finding the space to squeeze in an extra camera might be proving difficult for Google, according to the report. The manufacturer is said to have picked smaller sensors for the main and ultra-wide cameras on the Pixel 10 , presumably to make space for the new telephoto.



The new sensors

The new image sensor for the primary camera is stated to be a 50 MP Samsung GN8 (replacing the 50 MP Samsung GNV), while the ultra-wide could come with the 13 MP Sony IMX712m which would be a major downgrade from the 48 MP Sony IMX858 it would be replacing.



If those image sensors sound familiar, that’s because they are the same ones used in the



Is the Pixel 10 going to take worse photos?



It is hard to imagine Google downgrading its base flagship in any major way. Even if the hardware really does change to less capable options, we expect the company to make up for those with software. And if anyone is good at optimizing phone camera hardware with smart software, that's Google.

So far, only Samsung has included a telephoto camera to its base flagship (at least when compared to Google and Apple), so this could make the base Pixel a stronger competitor in its segment.

