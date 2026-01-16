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Google fights back against monopoly ruling in new appeal

The company says people use its search engine by choice, not force.

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Google has officially filed an appeal against the major Department of Justice antitrust ruling that declared its search business a monopoly. While the legal process plays out, the tech giant is asking the court to hit the pause button on required changes, specifically the order to share its search data with competitors.

Google pushes back on the DOJ ruling


In a move that surprises absolutely no one following the tech world, Google is fighting back. According to Google's own account in its Keyword blog, the company has asked the court to suspend the "remedies"—the punishments and changes ordered by the judge—while the appeal is ongoing.

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The biggest point of contention right now is the requirement for Google to share its search data and results with rival search engines. Google argues that this isn't just unfair, but risky. They claim that handing over this data creates privacy concerns for users and actually discourages other companies from innovating and building their own search technology.

In a statement regarding the appeal, Google doubled down on its long-standing defense: popularity doesn't equal tyranny. The company stated that the court ignored the reality that people choose Google because they want to, not because they are forced to. They also pointed out that major browser makers, like Apple and Mozilla, stick with Google simply because it offers the best experience for their users.

Why this legal tug-of-war matters


This all stems from a massive ruling in 2024 where a judge decided Google held an illegal monopoly over search. The core of the issue was how Google paid billions to be the default search engine on devices like the iPhone, effectively blocking out competition.

Originally, the DOJ threw around some pretty extreme ideas to fix this, including forcing Google to sell off the Chrome browser. The court eventually settled on "softer" remedies, like forcing Google to share its data to help smaller search engines catch up.

If Google gets its way and the appeal works, it’s business as usual. However, if the remedies go through, the way you search on the web could fundamentally change. Smaller competitors could get a massive boost by using Google’s own data, potentially making Bing, DuckDuckGo, or new AI search tools much more viable alternatives on your smartphone.

Do you think Google Search is a monopoly?
Yes, they squash all the competition unfairly.
55.17%
No, they are just better than everyone else.
41.38%
I don't care, as long as I get my answers.
3.45%
I already use a different search engine.
0%
29 Votes

Do we use Google because we have to, or want to?


I have to admit, Google’s argument has a grain of truth to it, even if it feels a bit convenient. I’ve tried switching to other search engines for a week here and there, and I usually come running back to Google because the results are just... better. It’s hard to tell where the "monopoly" ends and simply having a superior product begins.

For now, don't expect your search bar to change overnight. Appeals take time, and Google is going to fight this every inch of the way.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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