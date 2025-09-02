Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The verdict is in on Google search monopoly case and we now know Chrome’s fate

The antitrust ruling is a win for Google, but the fight isn't over yet.

By
Google
Well, the verdict is in on one of the biggest tech antitrust cases in decades, and it looks like Google is breathing a massive sigh of relief. After being found guilty of running an illegal search monopoly, the punishment handed down by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta is, frankly, a lot lighter than what the Department of Justice was hoping for.

Let's break it down. The big fear for Google was that the court would force it to sell off key assets, namely the Chrome browser. The DOJ pushed hard for this, arguing it was the only way to truly break up Google's dominance. This approach echoed the landmark case against Microsoft nearly 30 years ago, where a judge initially ordered the company to be split in two before it was reversed on appeal.

But Judge Mehta didn't bite. He called a forced sale "incredibly messy," noting that Google's illegal actions stemmed from its deals to make Google Search the default everywhere, not its ownership of Chrome. So, Chrome is safe inside Google, and Alphabet's stock immediately jumped on the news.


So, what’s the catch? Google is now barred from striking exclusive contracts that force partners to only use its search products. However, in what feels like a massive loophole, the judge said Google can still pay companies like Apple and Samsung billions of dollars to make Google the default search engine. In my opinion, this makes the whole thing feel a bit like a slap on the wrist.

Are you in agreement with the judge’s decision to keep Chrome with Google?

Vote View Result


It also makes you wonder how this will affect the next frontier: AI. The ruling explicitly includes the Assistant (and as we know, this is now Gemini), in the ban on exclusive deals. So what does that mean for Google's push to get Gemini integrated into every device? Do the current deals stay as is? Or does Google have to renegotiate some of those partnerships?

The line between a prohibited "exclusive" deal and a permissible "default" one seems incredibly blurry, and it's a space Google will surely try to navigate. The order is in effect for six years, but with appeals looming, this fight is far from over.


