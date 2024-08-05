Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

BREAKING: Federal judge rules that Google runs a monopoly with its search and search advertising businesses

After overseeing a 10-week trial in DC District Court last fall and two days of closing arguments in May, Judge Amit Mehta ruled today that Google violated U.S. antitrust laws by running a monopoly with its search and advertising businesses. Judge Mehta found that Google had made it difficult for competitors to compete in the search market violating section 2 of the Sherman Act.

During the trial, it was revealed that Apple gets a 36% cut of search ad revenue generated by Safari. Apple vice president of services Eddy Cue also said that in 2022, Apple received $20 billion from Google to be the default search engine for Safari. During closing arguments, Judge Mehta mentioned these payments and noted that the size of the checks Google wrote to Apple were large enough to severely limit the number of companies that could compete with Google to be the default search engine for Safari.

Besides Apple, Google has similar deals with other browser developers like Mozilla, known for Firefox, and with phone manufactures like Samsung. These deals make Google the default search engine on their products along with Apple.

"After having carefully considered and weighed the witness testimony and evidence, the court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly. It has violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act."-Judge Amit Mehta

Google defended itself by stating that the reason why Google Search dominated the search market was because it was a superior product favored by consumers. The company also contended that its search business should be compared with bigger companies that feature a search tool even if that tool doesn't search the web. Amazon would be a good example of such a business.

The search business run by Google includes the company's core search engine and the ads included in the ruling are search text advertising that is seen alongside search results.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

