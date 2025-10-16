Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care General Adrian Diaconescu • Published: Oct 16, 2025, 10:26 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. DudemanBrochief Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... ...because Motorola is owned by Lenovo = Communist Owned... could be just that simple 🤷🏽 Like 3 Reactions All Quote mikeyt1818 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... I could not agree with you more. I only use Motorola since 2022. This year I'm using the Edge 2025. I love the Mediatek chip and I try to only use Mediatek as they do not overheat at my outdoor job like most mid-range snapdragon and all Tensor and Exynos in my experiences. With Moto you almost always get more for less. And for the people worried about Moto being Chinese, don't get Apple as it's mostly made in the Chinese Gulag, er I mean factory. 😂 Like 4 Reactions All Quote p51d007 Arena Master • 1d ago ... My first phone was a motorola...the Dynatec "brick". I stayed with moto until the HTC tilt came along. Then went to Samsung, OnePlus and now Google.Motorola isn't what they use to be. If they would PUSH their phones into the U.S. and other areas perhaps they would do better. I think part of the problem in the U.S. is MOST everyone buys their phone from a carrier/big box store. Those places PUSH the Apple/Samsung phones. They might have some others, but the "big two" is what they push. (of course I'm sure there isn't any money over/under the table for this 😉😉). Like 1 Reactions All Quote R1ftt Arena Apprentice • 21h ago ... Not just Moto, Vivo, Oppo, Honor and Xiaomi are all leaving Samsung and Apple in their rearview mirror across the board. Like 2 Reactions All Quote iKyle1982 Arena Apprentice • 19h ago ... THeir software support is atrocious Like 2 Reactions All Quote LiveFaith Arena Master • 15h agoedited ... My guess not backed with any data is this. People seem pretty heavily locked in to their ecosystems in a matured market. My non techie wife got talked into swapping to Apple 3 years ago and has been complaining @ it ever since. She will switch back to Samsung. The phone just doesn't make sense to her.Once you are comfortable with what works for your daily drive, then I think people are creatures of habit and want to easily do what they like to do. And we all know that only 5-10% of users are anywhere near the phone geeks that we are around here. The average owner of iOS or Android is only using like 0.2% of the capabilities of these phones anyway. So, why swap? Like Reactions All Quote JHA65 Arena Apprentice • 7h ago ... I think they got to many variants, G and Edge models. Hard for customers to know what to buy. Edge 60, Edge 60 fusion, 60 Neo, 60 Pro and so on..And the G lineup are the same. The Pro name is not flagships anymore, its now Ultra.I think they must cleanup their selection. Maybe 3 G variants and 3 Edge variants maximum. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know by Aleksandar Anastasov • 2h ago 1 Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it by Ilia Temelkov • 3h ago 2 You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3h ago 1 New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy by Adrian Diaconescu • 3h ago 2 View all discussions
