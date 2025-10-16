Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Motorola is again giving Apple and Samsung a run for their money, and yet no one seems to care

DudemanBrochief
DudemanBrochief
• 1d ago

...because Motorola is owned by Lenovo = Communist Owned... could be just that simple 🤷🏽

mikeyt1818
mikeyt1818
• 1d ago

I could not agree with you more. I only use Motorola since 2022. This year I'm using the Edge 2025. I love the Mediatek chip and I try to only use Mediatek as they do not overheat at my outdoor job like most mid-range snapdragon and all Tensor and Exynos in my experiences. With Moto you almost always get more for less. And for the people worried about Moto being Chinese, don't get Apple as it's mostly made in the Chinese Gulag, er I mean factory. 😂

p51d007
p51d007
• 1d ago

My first phone was a motorola...the Dynatec "brick". I stayed with moto until the HTC tilt came along. Then went to Samsung, OnePlus and now Google.

Motorola isn't what they use to be. If they would PUSH their phones into the U.S. and other areas perhaps they would do better. I think part of the problem in the U.S. is MOST everyone buys their phone from a carrier/big box store. Those places PUSH the Apple/Samsung phones. They might have some others, but the "big two" is what they push. (of course I'm sure there isn't any money over/under the table for this 😉😉).

R1ftt
R1ftt
• 21h ago

Not just Moto, Vivo, Oppo, Honor and Xiaomi are all leaving Samsung and Apple in their rearview mirror across the board.

iKyle1982
iKyle1982
• 19h ago

THeir software support is atrocious


LiveFaith
LiveFaith
• 15h agoedited

My guess not backed with any data is this. People seem pretty heavily locked in to their ecosystems in a matured market. My non techie wife got talked into swapping to Apple 3 years ago and has been complaining @ it ever since. She will switch back to Samsung. The phone just doesn't make sense to her.


Once you are comfortable with what works for your daily drive, then I think people are creatures of habit and want to easily do what they like to do. And we all know that only 5-10% of users are anywhere near the phone geeks that we are around here. The average owner of iOS or Android is only using like 0.2% of the capabilities of these phones anyway. So, why swap?

JHA65
JHA65
• 7h ago

I think they got to many variants, G and Edge models. Hard for customers to know what to buy. Edge 60, Edge 60 fusion, 60 Neo, 60 Pro and so on..And the G lineup are the same. The Pro name is not flagships anymore, its now Ultra.

I think they must cleanup their selection. Maybe 3 G variants and 3 Edge variants maximum.


