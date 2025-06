Samsung starts teasing a beefed up Galaxy Z Ultra foldable model

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 | Image credit: Setsuna Digital via Weibo

What actually gives it away is the email we received from Samsung that mentions a new “ultra form factor.” Below is an excerpt from the email that feels a lot less confusing than the actual teaser:





– Samsung, June 2025

Also, the animated image in the teaser clearly looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 , not the Flip 7 , so it’s probably safe to say that there will be a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra (or whatever Flip 7 Ultra.



If Samsung does indeed prepare to launch an additional foldable that’s even better than the “vanilla” Galaxy Z Fold 7 , then it’s probably the best guarded secret in the company’s recent history.



Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its new foldable flagships, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Fold 7 . Both smartphones are expected to be introduced in the coming weeks, so it makes sense for the South Korean giant to start hyping its new lineup of foldables.The first teaser released by Samsung is a bit confusing because it refers to “an Ultra experience,” which the company believes its fans have been asking for. The short post on its official website then talks about AI and its optimization for the foldable format, something that apparently, “users have come to expect from Galaxy Ultra.”Up until now, all the leaks about Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphones talked only about three models that the company will unveil this summer: Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE , and. Nowhere is the “Ultra” model mentioned in any of the leaks from reputable sources.It doesn’t help that Samsung’s post is quite confusing, not referring to the “Ultra” as a different foldable that it plans to reveal along with the other refer. Or maybe there’s no “vanilla”and Samsung plans to name it “Ultra” for some reason.