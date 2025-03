The Galaxy Z Fold 6 becomes a massive bargain with up to $1,120 off in Samsung's Spring Sale event

foldable phone

Looking for a premium and powerfulwith Galaxy AI on deck? The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the way to go. But with a starting price of as much as $1,899.99, it's not a cheap option. With Samsung's ongoing Discover Spring Sale event, however, you don't have to cough up its full retail price. In fact, the store's deal of the day gives you a jaw-dropping $1,120 discount on select 512GB models.As you might have guessed, you need an eligible trade-in to grab such a huge price cut on the $2,019.99 Samsung phone . With trade-ins, you can get up to $1,000 off therival, while select colorways get a $120 discount before trade-ins (free storage upgrade). In other words, you can buy this supreme foldable device for as low as $899.99.Don't have an eligible trade-in? You can still save—the 512GBcan be yours for $520 off in select colors with no trade-ins. That includes a generous $400 price cut with Samsung Instant Savings and $120 off as a free storage upgrade.The Galaxyis as premium as foldable phones get. You get two absolutely stunning displays: a 7.6-inch main touchscreen and a 6.3-inch external display. Both rely on the high-end Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X technology and 120Hz refresh rates to give you gorgeous colors. The device is slightly wider than last year's model, making the cover screen more functional than on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 As you can see from the performance section of our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review , the Android 14 phone is an absolute beast when it comes to horsepower. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, it easily beats the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold , the OnePlus Open , and its predecessor on our benchmarks.Of course, this bad boy has a great camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, all the goodies of, and seven years of software support. Overall, it's a rightful contender for thetitle. If you've always wanted to get one, today's your chance to save big. Take advantage of Samsung's deal of the day and get your savings before it's too late.