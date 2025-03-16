The high-end Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a fantastic pick at its current Amazon discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Find the Huawei Mate XT too expensive but still want to get your hands on a top-shelf foldable phone? Consider the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This bad boy stands out with a premium design, and now, a more attractive asking price on Amazon. For what might not be long, the seller lets you grab the Pink-coated model with 256GB of storage for a whopping 35% off.
Not a fan of pink-colored smartphones? The 512GB version in Navy might be worth checking out, then. At the time of writing, it's available with a $470 discount, slashing it to ~$1,550 from its $2,019.99. This promo outshines Samsung's own sale (with no required trade-ins).
Since it's a Samsung flagship model, you naturally get absolutely gorgeous displays to look at. Both use Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X and support up to 120Hz refresh rates. The main display still measures 7.6 inches, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 5.
With neither the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold nor the OnePlus Open selling at lower prices at the e-commerce giant, this is currently your best value-for-money foldable. If you like what the Galaxy Z Fold 6 brings to the table, go ahead and save on one. Amazon's promos might not last forever, after all.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 might not be a giant leap forward from its predecessor, but it comes with some notable upgrades. Most notably, it's slightly wider while retaining the same 6.3-inch external display. Although the difference isn't huge, it definitely makes the handset more convenient to use when folded.
Under the hood, the Android phone packs plenty of potential. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for Galaxy, providing immense potential at your fingertips. Add to this the impressive camera performance, and you've got a really solid foldable option. As evident from our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review photo samples, the handset delivers excellent daytime photos. It features a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10 MP 3X telephoto sensor on the rear.
