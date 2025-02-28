Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the last place to look for revolution, but the rest of the clamshells are equally guilty

phenomenal pholding phablet

(let's not address how many exactly, OK?)

iPhlip

Flip 7

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Z Fold 7





Clamshells should also get a taste; many people see foldables as pretty fragile gadgets. Many people don't trust themselves to handle an expensive foldable because they fear they'll just drop and break the thing. Hence, many people use cases on their phones and foldables get especially bulky with a protective case.





A ~15 mm (when folded) flip phone is not particularly terrible, but once a thick case is on it, things can get pretty rough.





What else is there to do? If the manufacturers insist that only book style foldables can get wasp waists and not flip phones, they should reduce the price. I don't see how they could trim any hardware inside – flip phones are not famous for their battery life, nor for their camera performance.





amazing.



It's not just Samsung, give it a break already



If you think it's only Samsung to blame here, think again.



Let's check out the competition and their own clamshells:



OPPO Find N3 Flip – 7.8 mm

OPPO Find N2 Flip – 7.5 mm

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) – 7.1 mm

Motorola Razr (2024) – 7.25 mm

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 6.99 mm

Huawei Pocket P50 – 7.2 mm

Huawei Pocket S – 7.2 mm

Honor Magic V Flip – 7.2 mm

Xiaomi Mix Flip – 7.6 mm

Sure, some devices from the above list are from 2022 (or older), but you get the picture: it's not as if all the rest of the clamshell are thinner. In fact, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip and its (potential) 6.9 mm sound… great.



Will 2025 change that?



So far, it's far from certain. Not so long ago, we reported on this Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 leak – but nothing of its frame was mentioned. It is

Galaxy Z Flip 7 and



Personally, I'm not a fanatic for super thin phones, but if book style foldables can get wasp waists, so should flip phones.

It's a matter of principle.



It's expected to feature a 6.85-inch inner display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and NFC support, with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor like its predecessor. If the rumored 5,600–5,700 mAh battery and wireless charging hold true, Xiaomi's foldable could gain an edge over competitors like theand Motorola Razr Plus (2025) Personally, I'm not a fanatic for super thin phones, but if book style foldables can get wasp waists, so should flip phones. But hey, if flip phones could benefit from some advanced battery tech (hint: silicon for the win!), that would beIf you think it's only Samsung to blame here, think again.Let's check out the competition and their own clamshells:Sure, some devices from the above list are from 2022 (or older), but you get the picture: it's not as if all the rest of the clamshell are thinner. In fact, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip and its (potential) 6.9 mm sound… great.So far, it's far from certain. Not so long ago, we reported on this Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 leak – but nothing of its frame was mentioned. It is shaping up to be a major upgrade , with leaks suggesting a larger battery, sleeker design, and a shift to a 50 MP ultrawide camera instead of a telephoto lens.

See the pattern here? Revolutionary cutting-edge tech seems to be reserved for the book style bending handsets.