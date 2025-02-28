Members-only articles read this month:/
Galaxy Z Flip 7 is the last place to look for revolution, but the rest of the clamshells are equally guilty
Expectations are a funny thing. People in the 1950s were expecting us in the future to go around in flying cars, and we've obviously let them down. In a big way.
Is it reasonable to have expectations about smartphones, though (and about foldables, in particular)? For example, I never expected that tri-folding smartphones would be a reality in 2024. Yet it happened. It's not just the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate; reportedly, Samsung is also developing a phenomenal pholding phablet of its own.
I expect clamshell foldables to be an even bigger hit – they're for those among us who value the compact form factor above all and have no need for extra screen real estate. Once the top displays on the clamshell become advanced (and large) enough, I suspect many will never even open their flip phones. Personally, I don't see myself operating my phone from a tamagotchi-sized display, but each their own.
After all, some years ago (let's not address how many exactly, OK?) people were rocking flip phones and apparently loved it.
It's not an exaggeration to say that the Motorola RAZR V3 was once the coolest phone in the world.
This was the first phone under the RAZR brand and became a massive hit, selling over 130 million units in just four years. Unlike the bulky, plastic phones of its time, it stood out with a sleek, ultra-thin metal design that felt premium. While most phones were built for function, the RAZR V3 showed how great design could capture consumers' attention. With its stylish look, glass-covered external display, and spring-loaded flip mechanism, it became an iconic device of its era.
And it flipped (opened) amazingly. If you could do it with one hand, you got extra points.
Today, it's all about which phone packs the most potent chipset, the largest, brightest display; two-day batteries, blazing-fast (wireless) charging, the best camera, the most premium design materials, etc.
How about some style for a change?
Today's flip phones are not treated with the same love by their makers as the book style foldables, I'm afraid. I get it: foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Oppo Find N5 are all the rage with their huge screens and advanced hardware.
Clamshells are kind of left behind: where's the Pixel flip phone? Where's Apple's flip phone? Chances are that we will get a book style foldable iPhone from Cupertino long before the iPhlip materializes.
That's why I wasn't surprised to learn that Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaked renders reveal some hard truths.
In essence, leaks hint that the phone's thickness remains unchanged from that of its predecessor, despite the probability of its display to grow in size. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is expected to be slimmer, the Flip 7 sticks to the same 6.9 mm thickness when unfolded and nearly 15 mm when folded. However, its dimensions slightly grow to 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9 mm, featuring a 6.8-inch inner and 3.6-inch outer display. The phone will retain its dual-camera setup with a 50 MP main and 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, though Samsung may introduce internal improvements.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 5.6 mm thin, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is 6.1 mm thick. Again, the Z Fold 7 is expected to arrive with a slimmer profile than its predecessor(s).
Is it reasonable to have expectations about smartphones, though (and about foldables, in particular)? For example, I never expected that tri-folding smartphones would be a reality in 2024. Yet it happened. It's not just the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate; reportedly, Samsung is also developing a phenomenal pholding phablet of its own.
I expect book style foldables to take over in coming years, once the price goes down: they're fun, practical, and innovative. And they're becoming impressively durable as well. They're getting more capable with each month that passes. They're also getting thinner and apparently, that's the current Space Race. That and the obsession for a creaseless foldable.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galazy Z Fold 5. | Image credit – PhoneArena
I expect clamshell foldables to be an even bigger hit – they're for those among us who value the compact form factor above all and have no need for extra screen real estate. Once the top displays on the clamshell become advanced (and large) enough, I suspect many will never even open their flip phones. Personally, I don't see myself operating my phone from a tamagotchi-sized display, but each their own.
Another pretty solid and severely objective argument in favor of flip phones is that they're cool. I mean, mighty cool. Joking aside, clamshells will obviously benefit from the fact that their form factor isn't unknown and novel (like book style foldables). If the appropriate nostalgia wave rises, clamshell smartphones can be big, and not just in Japan.
After all, some years ago (let's not address how many exactly, OK?) people were rocking flip phones and apparently loved it.
Motorola RAZR V3. | Image credit – PhoneArena
It's not an exaggeration to say that the Motorola RAZR V3 was once the coolest phone in the world.
This was the first phone under the RAZR brand and became a massive hit, selling over 130 million units in just four years. Unlike the bulky, plastic phones of its time, it stood out with a sleek, ultra-thin metal design that felt premium. While most phones were built for function, the RAZR V3 showed how great design could capture consumers' attention. With its stylish look, glass-covered external display, and spring-loaded flip mechanism, it became an iconic device of its era.
Recommended Stories
But…
Clamshells are getting left behind
Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Today, it's all about which phone packs the most potent chipset, the largest, brightest display; two-day batteries, blazing-fast (wireless) charging, the best camera, the most premium design materials, etc.
How about some style for a change?
Today's flip phones are not treated with the same love by their makers as the book style foldables, I'm afraid. I get it: foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Oppo Find N5 are all the rage with their huge screens and advanced hardware.
Clamshells are kind of left behind: where's the Pixel flip phone? Where's Apple's flip phone? Chances are that we will get a book style foldable iPhone from Cupertino long before the iPhlip materializes.
That's why I wasn't surprised to learn that Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaked renders reveal some hard truths.
In essence, leaks hint that the phone's thickness remains unchanged from that of its predecessor, despite the probability of its display to grow in size. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is expected to be slimmer, the Flip 7 sticks to the same 6.9 mm thickness when unfolded and nearly 15 mm when folded. However, its dimensions slightly grow to 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9 mm, featuring a 6.8-inch inner and 3.6-inch outer display. The phone will retain its dual-camera setup with a 50 MP main and 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, though Samsung may introduce internal improvements.
Let's look at the past, present and future:
- Galaxy Z Flip 5 measures 6.9 mm
- Galaxy Z Flip 6 measures 6.9 mm
- Galaxy Z Flip 7 measures 6.9 mm
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 5.6 mm thin, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is 6.1 mm thick. Again, the Z Fold 7 is expected to arrive with a slimmer profile than its predecessor(s).
See the pattern here? Revolutionary cutting-edge tech seems to be reserved for the book style bending handsets.
Clamshells should also get a taste; many people see foldables as pretty fragile gadgets. Many people don't trust themselves to handle an expensive foldable because they fear they'll just drop and break the thing. Hence, many people use cases on their phones and foldables get especially bulky with a protective case.
A ~15 mm (when folded) flip phone is not particularly terrible, but once a thick case is on it, things can get pretty rough.
What else is there to do? If the manufacturers insist that only book style foldables can get wasp waists and not flip phones, they should reduce the price. I don't see how they could trim any hardware inside – flip phones are not famous for their battery life, nor for their camera performance.
But hey, if flip phones could benefit from some advanced battery tech (hint: silicon for the win!), that would be amazing.
If you think it's only Samsung to blame here, think again.
Sure, some devices from the above list are from 2022 (or older), but you get the picture: it's not as if all the rest of the clamshell are thinner. In fact, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip and its (potential) 6.9 mm sound… great.
So far, it's far from certain. Not so long ago, we reported on this Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 leak – but nothing of its frame was mentioned. It is shaping up to be a major upgrade, with leaks suggesting a larger battery, sleeker design, and a shift to a 50 MP ultrawide camera instead of a telephoto lens.
It's not just Samsung, give it a break already
Clamshells are so cool. | Image credit – PhoneArena
If you think it's only Samsung to blame here, think again.
Let's check out the competition and their own clamshells:
- OPPO Find N3 Flip – 7.8 mm
- OPPO Find N2 Flip – 7.5 mm
- Motorola Razr Plus (2024) – 7.1 mm
- Motorola Razr (2024) – 7.25 mm
- Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 6.99 mm
- Huawei Pocket P50 – 7.2 mm
- Huawei Pocket S – 7.2 mm
- Honor Magic V Flip – 7.2 mm
- Xiaomi Mix Flip – 7.6 mm
Sure, some devices from the above list are from 2022 (or older), but you get the picture: it's not as if all the rest of the clamshell are thinner. In fact, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip and its (potential) 6.9 mm sound… great.
Will 2025 change that?
Xiaomi Mix Flip. | Image credit – Xiaomi
So far, it's far from certain. Not so long ago, we reported on this Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 leak – but nothing of its frame was mentioned. It is shaping up to be a major upgrade, with leaks suggesting a larger battery, sleeker design, and a shift to a 50 MP ultrawide camera instead of a telephoto lens.
It's expected to feature a 6.85-inch inner display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and NFC support, with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor like its predecessor. If the rumored 5,600–5,700 mAh battery and wireless charging hold true, Xiaomi's foldable could gain an edge over competitors like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Motorola Razr Plus (2025).
Personally, I'm not a fanatic for super thin phones, but if book style foldables can get wasp waists, so should flip phones.
Personally, I'm not a fanatic for super thin phones, but if book style foldables can get wasp waists, so should flip phones.
It's a matter of principle.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: