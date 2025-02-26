GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaked renders reveal some hard truths

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
Now that the Galaxy S25 launch is behind us, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are Samsung’s next big product releases. We’ve already learned that the South Korean giant plans some important design changes for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, especially when it comes to sizes, but we haven’t had the chance to talk about the other Samsung foldable launching in the just a few months, the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Thanks to the latest renders leaked online, we’re now able to see the bigger picture, well better said, the “thicker” picture. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is expected to have a slightly bigger display, but a thinner chassis, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 doesn’t seem to benefit from the same design improvements.

At least not according to these renders that show a Galaxy Z Flip 7 that seems to be just as thick as the current model. Thankfully, these renders come with a few interesting pieces of information too, such as the actual dimensions of the phone.

As a reminder, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 measures 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm and features 6.7-inch inner, and 3.4-inch outer display. The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 measures 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9 mm and it is rumored to pack a 6.8-inch inner display, and a 3.6-inch outer display.


Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be larger, but just a thick as the current model | Images credits: AndroidHeadlines

Basically, we’ll have a bigger Galaxy Z Flip 7 that has bigger displays but retains its thickness. As mentioned earlier, the upcoming foldable flagship will be 6.9 mm thick when unfolded and nearly 15 mm when folded. When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be 9.1 mm thick with the camera bump.

Speaking of which, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to feature a dual camera configuration that consists of 50-megapixel main and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras. It’s the same camera setup as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, although Samsung might implement some upgrades under the hood.

Video Thumbnail


To sum it all up, there don’t seem to be any meaningful changes to design. Except for the fact that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have slightly bigger displays and size, it will retain its thickness. It remains to be seen if it is heavier than the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

In the camera department, there don’t seem to be any important changes either, which suggests that Samsung is planning to play it safe once again.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

