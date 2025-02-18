Members-only articles read this month:/
Samsung's tri-fold seems flawed, but at least it's innovation (even if it's a Huawei comeback)
Now that the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, the first tri-foldable on the market (pictured above), has had its global version unveiled, it's time we paid good ol' Samsung a visit and see what's going on with their own tri-foldable.
What a time to be alive as a smartphone aficionado: the world hasn't yet fully embraced the standard foldable smartphone – it's too novel, and too expensive at the moment – and here we are, talking about tri-foldables. Not made by some obscure company, but by Samsung: the company that, give or take, everybody on the planet recognizes.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Image credit – PhoneArena
So, Samsung's tri-fold has been reportedly named the Galaxy G Fold. According to a recent leak, the name signals a new category in Samsung's foldable lineup, distinguishing it from the Galaxy Z series.
The device will fold on both sides, so the "G" is on the money, kind of.
Besides a flashy moniker, what else? Well, not that much, as leaks so far are claiming:
I'm tempted to wave a finger around and pontificate "That's a shame!" with a trembling voice, but it's a tri-fold we're talking about here. We're still in the tri-fold dawn and numerous shortcomings are expected ahead: we shouldn't give first-gen devices much of a hard time.
Of course, we must not let ourselves be reduced to a puddle of joy at every bit of technological novelty out there. If a giant like Samsung releases a tri-foldable, it should be dissected with context in mind.
The alleged Galaxy G Fold is clearly a comeback aimed at Huawei and their Mate XT – and even if it isn't, it now looks that way. Even if Samsung is the next company to manufacture a tri-foldable, it will forever hold the second place.
Not a bad place to be, especially if their tri-foldable turns out to be great.
Is that possible?
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is pretty good, if you dig Samsung. | Image credit – PhoneArena
For starters, Samsung has one great advantage over Huawei: it's not (yet) sanctioned and, of course, the Korean giant enjoys a much better brand recognition across the world.
The Galaxy G Fold promises a fresh approach with its unique triple-folding mechanism. However, as mentioned above, reports suggest that Samsung will release it only in select markets due to limited production, with a potential global rollout depending on demand.
Especially when the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is promising to be flat this time around – coil
Speaking of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it's kind of ironic that it will come in some months time – while the Oppo Find N5 is at the door and it also promises an almost invisible crease. Another second place for Samsung. Insert "sigh" noises.
On the bright side, Samsung's tri-foldable will also adopt a sturdier frame similar to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, ensuring greater durability.
Additionally, Samsung is expected to place cameras at the center of the device for improved photography angles. The tri-foldable will share the Z Fold 7's ringed camera design, though it remains to be seen whether Samsung will make any further refinements.
Let's hope so.
Celebrate innovation, or at least respect it
The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate looks sick. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Priced between an estimated $2,500 and $3,000, the Galaxy G Fold won't be much more than a toy-bijou for the rich.
The Huawei Mate XT won't be as well with its even higher price tag. I mean, €3,500 for a phone that's way behind the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in terms of Geekbench performance (both single-core and multi-core)!?
Yes, they are so, so expensive. Yes, they have their fair share of shortcomings and hiccups, but functional tri-foldables in 2025 are nothing short of pure innovation and we should celebrate respect it.
Also, we should start saving money.
