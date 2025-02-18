Samsung's tri-fold seems flawed, but at least it's innovation (even if it's a Huawei comeback)



So, Samsung's tri-fold has been



The device will fold on both sides, so the "G" is on the money, kind of.



Besides a flashy moniker, what else? Well, not that much, as leaks so far are claiming:



Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

I'm tempted to wave a finger around and pontificate "That's a shame!" with a trembling voice, but it's a tri-fold we're talking about here. We're still in the tri-fold dawn and numerous shortcomings are expected ahead: we shouldn't give first-gen devices much of a hard time.



The alleged Galaxy G Fold is clearly a comeback aimed at Huawei and their Mate XT – and even if it isn't, it now looks that way. Even if Samsung is the next company to manufacture a tri-foldable, it will forever hold the second place.



Not a bad place to be, especially if their tri-foldable turns out to be great.



Is that possible?



For starters, Samsung has one great advantage over Huawei: it's not (yet) sanctioned and, of course, the Korean giant enjoys a much better brand recognition across the world.



The Galaxy G Fold promises a fresh approach with its unique triple-folding mechanism. However, as mentioned above, reports suggest that Samsung will release it only in select markets due to limited production, with a potential global rollout depending on demand.



Especially when the



Speaking of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 , it's kind of ironic that it will come in some months time – while the Oppo Find N5 is at the door and it also promises Insert "sigh" noises.



On the bright side, Samsung's tri-foldable will also adopt a sturdier frame similar to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 , ensuring greater durability.



Additionally, Samsung is expected to place cameras at the center of the device for improved photography angles. The tri-foldable will share the Z Fold 7 's ringed camera design, though it remains to be seen whether Samsung will make any further refinements.



Let's hope so.



Celebrate innovation, or at least respect it



Priced between an estimated $2,500 and $3,000, the Galaxy G Fold won't be much more than a toy-bijou for the rich.



The Huawei Mate XT won't be as well with its even higher price tag. I mean, €3,500 for a phone that's way behind the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in terms of Geekbench performance (both single-core and multi-core)!?



Yes, they are so, so expensive. Yes, they have their fair share of shortcomings and hiccups, but functional tri-foldables in 2025 are nothing short of pure innovation and we should celebrate respect it.



What a time to be alive as a smartphone aficionado: the world hasn't yet fully embraced the standard foldable smartphone – it's too novel, and too expensive at the moment – and here we are, talking about tri-foldables. Not made by some obscure company, but by Samsung: the company that, give or take, everybody on the planet recognizes.