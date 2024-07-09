Watch the clock: Galaxy Watch through the years
It's mere hours until this year's Unpacked event by Samsung: we can't wait to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 unveiled officially.
Apart from the aforementioned premium foldable phones, the July 10 should also bring along a new pair of Galaxy Buds, the long-teased Galaxy Ring, and, of course, new AI features and updates.
Apart from all that, sports and smartwatch aficionados are counting the hours until the premiere of the Galaxy Watch 7!
This time around, users are expecting to get not just a regular smartwatch, but more: a premium titanium Galaxy Watch Ultra! It is expected to feature a 590mAh battery, though the battery capacities of other models in the lineup remain uncertain. What is clear is that the entire Galaxy Watch 7 series will likely support charging speeds up to 50% faster.
In honor of the upcoming Unpacked event, we showed you the evolution of the Galaxy Buds series – and now, it's time for another juicy gallery! Prepare for the evolution of the Galaxy Watch series!
2013-2017: The Galaxy Gear era
It all started in 2013! | Image credit - Samsung
Revealed in September 2013, the groundbreaking Galaxy Gear brought the Galaxy experience into daily life. This wearable boasted a 41.4-millimeter display, enabling users to make and take calls, schedule events, set alarms, and check the weather using their voice. The 1.9-megapixel camera on the strap, combined with the innovative Memographer feature, allowed for capturing photos and short videos on the go without needing a smartphone.
The second-generation Samsung Gear 2 came in February 2014. | Image credit - Samsung
Samsung followed up with the second-generation Samsung Gear 2 in February 2014. This iteration was lighter and thinner than the original, featuring an extended battery life and more capabilities independent of a smartphone. Users could monitor their heart rate and track workouts in real-time with the built-in heart rate sensor, or enjoy music directly from the watch thanks to its internal storage. Launched simultaneously, the Samsung Gear 2 Neo offered a similar experience, with all the features of the Gear 2 except the camera, giving consumers an alternative choice.
The Gear S (on the left) was pretty interesting. | Image credit - Samsung
Next, in 2014, the Gear S was Samsung’s first smartwatch to feature a large, curved Super AMOLED display that wrapped around the wrist and supported 3G and Wi-Fi connectivity without requiring a smartphone. Its 2015 successor, the Samsung Gear S2, was the first Samsung smartwatch to have a circular display and a rotating bezel, a design feature that has since become a signature of the Galaxy Watch Classic series.
The Gear S3 was more of a classic timepiece. | Image credit - Samsung
In 2016, Samsung unveiled the Samsung Gear S3, which captured attention with its classic timepiece-inspired design and advanced features that enhanced everyday life. The Always On Display showcased the time continuously on a Super AMOLED screen supporting 16 million colors. Equipped with a built-in speaker and microphone, the device enabled users to take calls on speaker without needing a Bluetooth headset. Additionally, the GPS feature allowed users to track their exercise history or navigate maps without relying on a smartphone.
The Gear Sport included a Water Lock. | Image credit - Samsung
The Samsung Gear Sport, the final model in the Samsung Gear series, was designed with an active lifestyle in mind. With 5 ATM water resistance, the watch was suitable for swimming. Enhanced water resistance features included a Water Lock mode to prevent accidental touchscreen activation in strong currents.
2018-2019: The Galaxy Watch is born!
The Galaxy Watch materialized in August 2018. | Image credit - Samsung
The Samsung Gear series is history now. In August 2018, the Galaxy Watch series made its debut and changed the smartwatch industry – the smart timepieces were finally capable enough to be health trackers, personal assistants, fashion accessories, and more – all at once.
The Galaxy Watch retained the signature circular bezel of previous models and introduced an hourly alarm and the ticking sound of a second hand for the first time. Available in three colors and two sizes, 42mm and 46mm, this adaptable watch featured stress and sleep management tools to promote health and wellness. Additionally, users could monitor workouts from 39 different types of exercises, offering more variety than any other watch on the market at the time.
The Galaxy Watch Active . | Image credit - Samsung
In February 2019, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch Active, a new line of smartwatches. Featuring a 28.1-millimeter Super AMOLED display, this model kept the classic circular shape but eliminated the bezel and used aluminum, reducing the weight by 25 grams.
The flexible 20-millimeter watchband provided fashion-conscious users with various options to express their style. Meanwhile, health-focused users could monitor their exercise, sleep, stress levels, and blood pressure in real time, even tracking the duration of REM sleep compared to other sleep stages.
The Galaxy Watch Active 2. | Image credit - Samsung
In August of the same year (2019), the Galaxy Watch Active 2 advanced personalized health and wellness management for those pursuing healthier lifestyles. Beyond the rotating bezel and other user experience improvements, the My Style feature allowed users to create more stylish and customized watch faces. Additionally, the upgraded Galaxy ecosystem offered better connectivity and everyday convenience.
2020-2021: Integrated healthcare and Wear OS
The Galaxy Watch 3 featured a stainless steel circular bezel. | Image credit - Samsung
In August 2020, Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 3. It featured a stainless steel circular bezel and came in larger 41- or 45-millimeter sizes with a lighter, thinner body. For the first time, a titanium model was also available. The watch offered health, fitness, sleep management, and blood pressure monitoring, as well as ECG readings and a blood oxygen feature.
In August 2021, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 4 series, including the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a rotating bezel. The new BioActive Sensor measured health metrics like blood pressure, ECG, and blood oxygen saturation more accurately. Users could also measure their body composition. The watch ran on the new Wear OS, developed with Google, offering a wider range of apps. The One UI Watch update improved connectivity with Samsung devices.
2022-2023: better, faster, slimmer!
The Galaxy Watch 5. | Image credit - Samsung
It's August 2022: Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch 5 series, marking a new phase in smartwatch technology. The lineup included the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, tailored for outdoor sports enthusiasts. A newly added temperature sensor on the Galaxy Watch 5 offered skin temperature-based predictions, aiding women in tracking their menstrual cycles conveniently.
In July 2023, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 6 series. This iteration focused on delivering personalized health solutions with enhanced features. The Galaxy Watch 6 featured a slimmer bezel and a display about 20% larger than previous models for improved visibility. It retained the signature circular design, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic incorporated a rotating bezel reminiscent of traditional analog watches. A new button design facilitated easy swapping of watchbands with a single click.
Equipped with a highly sensitive BioActive sensor and a powerful processor, the Galaxy Watch 6 series doubled down on providing specialized health metrics. These ranged from advanced sleep tracking and personalized fitness coaching to comprehensive heart health monitoring.
2024: Enter AI!
So, what's next for the Galaxy Watch? It's clear that the future holds AI: it can't be otherwise, since Samsung started the year with the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy AI pack.
