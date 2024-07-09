Watch the clock: Galaxy Watch through the years

Galaxy Watch 7

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 now! Reserve your brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 through July 10th and score $50 in Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,500 in trade-in savings when you pre-order your device. You also have a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung Credit! Reserve at Samsung

2013-2017: The Galaxy Gear era



Next, in 2014, the Gear S was Samsung’s first smartwatch to feature a large, curved Super AMOLED display that wrapped around the wrist and supported 3G and Wi-Fi connectivity without requiring a smartphone. Its 2015 successor, the Samsung Gear S2, was the first Samsung smartwatch to have a circular display and a rotating bezel, a design feature that has since become a signature of the Galaxy Watch Classic series.



Next, in 2014, the Gear S was Samsung’s first smartwatch to feature a large, curved Super AMOLED display that wrapped around the wrist and supported 3G and Wi-Fi connectivity without requiring a smartphone. Its 2015 successor, the Samsung Gear S2, was the first Samsung smartwatch to have a circular display and a rotating bezel, a design feature that has since become a signature of the Galaxy Watch Classic series.



In 2016, Samsung unveiled the Samsung Gear S3, which captured attention with its classic timepiece-inspired design and advanced features that enhanced everyday life. The Always On Display showcased the time continuously on a Super AMOLED screen supporting 16 million colors. Equipped with a built-in speaker and microphone, the device enabled users to take calls on speaker without needing a Bluetooth headset. Additionally, the GPS feature allowed users to track their exercise history or navigate maps without relying on a smartphone.







The Samsung Gear Sport, the final model in the Samsung Gear series, was designed with an active lifestyle in mind. With 5 ATM water resistance, the watch was suitable for swimming. Enhanced water resistance features included a Water Lock mode to prevent accidental touchscreen activation in strong currents.



2018-2019: The Galaxy Watch is born!

In 2016, Samsung unveiled the Samsung Gear S3, which captured attention with its classic timepiece-inspired design and advanced features that enhanced everyday life. The Always On Display showcased the time continuously on a Super AMOLED screen supporting 16 million colors. Equipped with a built-in speaker and microphone, the device enabled users to take calls on speaker without needing a Bluetooth headset. Additionally, the GPS feature allowed users to track their exercise history or navigate maps without relying on a smartphone.The Samsung Gear Sport, the final model in the Samsung Gear series, was designed with an active lifestyle in mind. With 5 ATM water resistance, the watch was suitable for swimming. Enhanced water resistance features included a Water Lock mode to prevent accidental touchscreen activation in strong currents.



The Samsung Gear series is history now. In August 2018, the Galaxy Watch series made its debut and changed the smartwatch industry – the smart timepieces were finally capable enough to be health trackers, personal assistants, fashion accessories, and more – all at once.



The Galaxy Watch retained the signature circular bezel of previous models and introduced an hourly alarm and the ticking sound of a second hand for the first time. Available in three colors and two sizes, 42mm and 46mm, this adaptable watch featured stress and sleep management tools to promote health and wellness. Additionally, users could monitor workouts from 39 different types of exercises, offering more variety than any other watch on the market at the time.



The Samsung Gear series is history now. In August 2018, the Galaxy Watch series made its debut and changed the smartwatch industry – the smart timepieces were finally capable enough to be health trackers, personal assistants, fashion accessories, and more – all at once.The Galaxy Watch retained the signature circular bezel of previous models and introduced an hourly alarm and the ticking sound of a second hand for the first time. Available in three colors and two sizes, 42mm and 46mm, this adaptable watch featured stress and sleep management tools to promote health and wellness. Additionally, users could monitor workouts from 39 different types of exercises, offering more variety than any other watch on the market at the time.



In February 2019, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch Active, a new line of smartwatches. Featuring a 28.1-millimeter Super AMOLED display, this model kept the classic circular shape but eliminated the bezel and used aluminum, reducing the weight by 25 grams.



The flexible 20-millimeter watchband provided fashion-conscious users with various options to express their style. Meanwhile, health-focused users could monitor their exercise, sleep, stress levels, and blood pressure in real time, even tracking the duration of REM sleep compared to other sleep stages.







In August of the same year (2019), the Galaxy Watch Active 2 advanced personalized health and wellness management for those pursuing healthier lifestyles. Beyond the rotating bezel and other user experience improvements, the My Style feature allowed users to create more stylish and customized watch faces. Additionally, the upgraded Galaxy ecosystem offered better connectivity and everyday convenience.



2020-2021: Integrated healthcare and Wear OS





In August 2020, Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 3. It featured a stainless steel circular bezel and came in larger 41- or 45-millimeter sizes with a lighter, thinner body. For the first time, a titanium model was also available. The watch offered health, fitness, sleep management, and blood pressure monitoring, as well as ECG readings and a blood oxygen feature.



In August 2021, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 4 series, including the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a rotating bezel. The new BioActive Sensor measured health metrics like blood pressure, ECG, and blood oxygen saturation more accurately. Users could also measure their body composition. The watch ran on the new Wear OS, developed with Google, offering a wider range of apps. The One UI Watch update improved connectivity with Samsung devices.



2022-2023: better, faster, slimmer!

In February 2019, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch Active, a new line of smartwatches. Featuring a 28.1-millimeter Super AMOLED display, this model kept the classic circular shape but eliminated the bezel and used aluminum, reducing the weight by 25 grams.The flexible 20-millimeter watchband provided fashion-conscious users with various options to express their style. Meanwhile, health-focused users could monitor their exercise, sleep, stress levels, and blood pressure in real time, even tracking the duration of REM sleep compared to other sleep stages.In August of the same year (2019), the Galaxy Watch Active 2 advanced personalized health and wellness management for those pursuing healthier lifestyles. Beyond the rotating bezel and other user experience improvements, the My Style feature allowed users to create more stylish and customized watch faces. Additionally, the upgraded Galaxy ecosystem offered better connectivity and everyday convenience.In August 2020, Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 3. It featured a stainless steel circular bezel and came in larger 41- or 45-millimeter sizes with a lighter, thinner body. For the first time, a titanium model was also available. The watch offered health, fitness, sleep management, and blood pressure monitoring, as well as ECG readings and a blood oxygen feature.In August 2021, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 4 series, including the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a rotating bezel. The new BioActive Sensor measured health metrics like blood pressure, ECG, and blood oxygen saturation more accurately. Users could also measure their body composition. The watch ran on the new Wear OS, developed with Google, offering a wider range of apps. The One UI Watch update improved connectivity with Samsung devices.



It's August 2022: Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch 5 series, marking a new phase in smartwatch technology. The lineup included the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, tailored for outdoor sports enthusiasts. A newly added temperature sensor on the Galaxy Watch 5 offered skin temperature-based predictions, aiding women in tracking their menstrual cycles conveniently.



Recommended Stories In July 2023, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 6 featured a slimmer bezel and a display about 20% larger than previous models for improved visibility. It retained the signature circular design, while the



Equipped with a highly sensitive BioActive sensor and a powerful processor, the Galaxy Watch 6 series doubled down on providing specialized health metrics. These ranged from advanced sleep tracking and personalized fitness coaching to comprehensive heart health monitoring.



2024: Enter AI!

So, what's next for the Galaxy Watch? It's clear that the future holds AI: it can't be otherwise, since Samsung started the year with the It's August 2022: Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch 5 series, marking a new phase in smartwatch technology. The lineup included the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, tailored for outdoor sports enthusiasts. A newly added temperature sensor on the Galaxy Watch 5 offered skin temperature-based predictions, aiding women in tracking their menstrual cycles conveniently.In July 2023, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 6 series. This iteration focused on delivering personalized health solutions with enhanced features. Thefeatured a slimmer bezel and a display about 20% larger than previous models for improved visibility. It retained the signature circular design, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic incorporated a rotating bezel reminiscent of traditional analog watches. A new button design facilitated easy swapping of watchbands with a single click.Equipped with a highly sensitive BioActive sensor and a powerful processor, theseries doubled down on providing specialized health metrics. These ranged from advanced sleep tracking and personalized fitness coaching to comprehensive heart health monitoring.So, what's next for the Galaxy Watch? It's clear that the future holds AI: it can't be otherwise, since Samsung started the year with the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy AI pack.