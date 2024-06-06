Samsung expands Live Translate to third-party apps and teases unique Galaxy AI for its next foldables
AI is all the rage these days, popping up everywhere you look. In 2024, those two letters are getting a serious workout on our keyboards, and for good reason. The world of AI, especially in mobile tech, is evolving at lightning speed. And now, Samsung has news about its Galaxy AI.
Introduced with the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy AI is Samsung’s suite of AI features. Now, the tech giant is taking it up a notch by expanding Live Translate to third-party messaging apps, allowing support for voice calls. This means you can stay connected with friends or colleagues on your favorite apps, chatting in multiple languages.
In other words, soon you might be able to use the Live Translate feature on apps like WhatsApp or Telegram, assuming those apps are included in Samsung's plans. The Korean tech giant hasn't shared details about compatibility yet.
Plus, since this feature is built into the company's on-device AI language translation model, users can enjoy seamless communication without worrying about privacy issues or personal data being shared outside their phones when using Live Translate.
Considering all of this, the tech giant reveals that the upcoming foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, will not only feature Galaxy AI but will also offer a brand new and unique AI experience tailored specifically for them.
And it is not just Samsung, you know. As you have probably already noticed, all the major players in the mobile industry are diving headfirst into AI with their devices. Apple is gearing up to jump on the AI bandwagon next week at its WWDC, starting June 10. Google has been fully committed to AI ever since the Pixel 8. So, get ready to keep hearing about the latest breakthroughs in the field regularly.
Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S24 series was only the beginning
As pointed out by Won-joon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D Office at Samsung, the company understands the significance of privacy. That is why it claims that it ensures users have complete control over what they share and what they keep private.
We made the ‘Live Translate’ feature on-device AI based, because voice calls are the most basic feature of a smartphone, yet also an intimate and private means of communication. Samsung has committed to empowering users to communicate without language barriers, while at the same time ensuring every communication is safe and private.
– Won-joon Choi, EVP & Head of R&D Office at Samsung, June 2024
Samsung predicts that as the powerful computing capabilities of the latest chips, especially NPUs (Neural Processing Units), continue to advance rapidly, along with other technologies, more and more mobile AI features will be integrated into smartphones.
Our foldables are the most versatile and flexible form factor in Samsung Galaxy and when combined with Galaxy AI, these two complementary technologies will together unlock all new possibilities.
– Won-joon Choi, EVP & Head of R&D Office at Samsung, June 2024
Samsung is also determined to bring more Galaxy AI experiences to the entire Galaxy ecosystem. As the era of mobile AI advances rapidly, the Korean tech giant promises to keep investing in the area.
