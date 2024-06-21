Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 new leaked images show a stylish redesign

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 leaked images show a stylish redesign
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro | Image credit – PhoneArena

At Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event in July, alongside the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the next-generation Galaxy Watch 7, we're eagerly awaiting the debut of the new Galaxy Buds 3. Earlier leaks suggested the Galaxy Buds 3 could take design cues from Apple's AirPods, and it seems we may have just caught our first glimpse of the new earbuds.

Images leaked by a case maker on Coupang (translated source), a leading e-commerce site in South Korea, appear to show the official design of the Galaxy Buds 3. And you may notice that the Galaxy Buds 3 looks completely different from its predecessors.



Firstly, the long-rumored shift to a stem design appears to have been confirmed once again. Stem-style earbuds are often immediately associated with Apple's design, as the original AirPods pioneered this look. However, the Galaxy Buds 3 in these leaked images appear distinct enough. The stem has a more angular design than Apple's products, and the silver color further sets them apart.

In the leaked images, the Galaxy Buds 3 shines in a sleek grey/silver finish that catches the eye. The charging case has been revamped with a shift from a horizontal to a vertical orientation, sporting a transparent lid that gives it a modern and futuristic vibe.

When it comes to technical enhancements, Samsung appears ready to integrate Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as a standard feature across its Buds 3 series. Additionally, both earbuds are anticipated to support Ultra High Quality Sound, though full compatibility with this feature may be limited to Samsung phones.

According to a previous leak, the Pro version is expected to offer up to 7 hours of playtime with ANC off and 6 hours with ANC on. As for the regular Buds 3, it could support approximately 6 hours of playback with ANC off and 5 hours with ANC on.

Additionally, the charging case could extend total usage to up to 24 hours. Both models are likely to feature an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance.

Earlier this week, Galaxy Buds 3 leaked box images caused some concern among fans due to unappealing design, to say the least. Many questioned the authenticity of that leak as the product in the image resembled more of a cheap imitation rather than an authentic Samsung product. Therefore, it's reassuring to see other images now surfacing with a much-improved design.
