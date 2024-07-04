Evolution of the Galaxy Buds series: five years of pure wireless joy!
Wireless buds have become essential for anyone active and on the move. In this realm – that of the wireless in-ear headphones – Samsung's Galaxy Buds series take a special place. They offer great sound quality, comfortable fit, and intelligent sound experience powered by Galaxy AI.
Samsung looks back at the history of the Galaxy Buds series and presents us with this evolution map for their must-have accessory!
2019: Galaxy Buds
Image credit - Samsung
In February 2019, Samsung introduced the wireless Galaxy Buds. With a glossy texture and round design, the compact earbuds were easy to carry in a pocket. The earbuds also came with wingtips to ensure they stayed in place during intensive exercise.
The standout feature of the Galaxy Buds was their sound quality and the fact that they were, well, lacking any wires. Samsung emphasized enhancing audio clarity, allowing users to enjoy clear sound in various environments. Incorporating technology from Harman’s premium acoustic brand AKG, the Galaxy Buds delivered a rich auditory experience.
The Adaptive Dual Microphone technology, with two mics on the inside and outside each earbud, adjusted to ambient noise to maintain the sound quality.
The portable Galaxy Buds also offered impressive battery life, providing up to 6 hours of playtime or 5 hours of talk time on a single charge. With the dedicated charging case, users could enjoy up to 13 hours of music playback. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds could be charged using the Galaxy S10's Wireless PowerShare feature.
2020: Galaxy Buds+
Image credit - Samsung
Introduced in February 2020, the Galaxy Buds+ featured improved sound quality with 2-way speakers, including a tweeter for crisp highs and a woofer for deep bass, delivering balanced audio.
The three microphones – one inside and two outside – minimized external noise and accurately captured the user’s voice for clear communication in any environment.
The Galaxy Buds+ offered up to 11 hours of playtime on a single charge, with the charging case providing an additional 11 hours, totaling 22 hours of use.
2021: Galaxy Buds Pro
Image credit - Samsung
In response to the growing wireless earbuds market, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Buds Pro in January 2021. These earbuds offer premium performance and feature intelligent Active Noise Canceling (ANC), which significantly reduces background noise, allowing users to control their auditory environment.
Samsung enhanced both the interior and exterior design. The new structure reduces wind interference for clearer sound, while the 2-way speaker delivers dynamic audio across the entire sound spectrum. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds Pro pair incorporates recycled polycarbonate (PC) in some components, maintaining performance and durability while promoting sustainability.
2021: The Galaxy Buds2
Image credit - Samsung
In August 2021, Samsung launched the smallest and lightest earbuds in the Galaxy Buds series with the Galaxy Buds2. Each earbud weighs only 5 grams!
Featuring 2-way dynamic speakers, Active Noise Canceling (ANC), and a new machine learning-based solution that adjusts to different noise levels, the Galaxy Buds2 effectively block out background noise during phone calls.
Designed for all-day use, the Galaxy Buds2 come with ear tips in three sizes and an Earbud Fit Test to ensure a comfortable fit for prolonged wear. If the fit is not snug, the test provides a "poor fit" result and offers adjustment instructions.
The Auto Switch feature allows users to seamlessly switch connections between their Galaxy devices, such as smartphones, watches, or tablets, without having to disconnect the Galaxy Buds2 each time.
2022: The Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Image credit - Samsung
Released in August 2022, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro provided the most immersive sound experience in the Galaxy Buds series. With High-Dynamic Range and wireless 24-bit high fidelity (Hi-Fi) audio, these are something else.
The 360 Audio Recording feature enabled users to capture surrounding sounds vividly on smartphone-recorded videos, delivering multidimensional audio that makes users feel as if they are inside the video.
The Galaxy Buds2 Pro are designed to be 15% smaller with an ergonomic design, allowing for more comfortable media consumption. Beyond mobile devices, the earbuds can connect to a Samsung TV and automatically switch to a paired smartphone if a call is received while watching. Once the call ends, the earbuds seamlessly reconnect to the TV.
