The high-class Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra gets a maximum $400 discount at Best Buy

Samsung Deals Galaxy Tab
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra on a white table against a green background, showcasing its large display with apps.
While the impressive Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is virtually out of stock at the official store, Amazon, and Walmart, Best Buy still has quantities in brand-new condition. On top of that, it offers the 256GB model at discounted prices, allowing you to get the most bang for your buck. Currently, the $1,199.99 tablet retails for $200 less, but My Best Buy Plus members can score an extra $200 discount.

Save $400 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with My Best Buy Plus

$799 99
$1199 99
$400 off (33%)
If you have My Best Buy Plus membership, now's the time to buy the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra! Best Buy gives you a $200 discount on the slate, but those with membership will receive an additional $200 price cut, bringing you total savings to as much as $400.
Buy at BestBuy

Get the Galaxy Tab S10+ for $265 off at Amazon!

$265 off (24%)
Alternatively, you can grab the Galaxy Tab S10+ at Amazon. This one is 24% off in its 512GB configuration, but only in Platinum Silver. The tablet will stay $265 cheaper for a short while, so act fast.
Buy at Amazon

For context, My Best Buy Plus membership costs some $49.99/yr. As for the discount itself, it's certainly not the best one we've ever seen. Last month, for instance, the same merchant launched a brief $500 price cut on the same model, allowing users to buy one for as low as $699.99. With that in mind, the current sale is just as exciting, especially since you won't find the $1,199.99 tablet for $799.99 anywhere else.

By the way, if you're looking for a more contemporary Samsung tablet, consider the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+. This one is 24% off at Amazon, saving you $265 for a limited time.

Although the Galaxy Tab S9 Series got overthrown by the latest Tab S10 models, the Tab S9 Ultra is still as hot as it gets. The device sports a massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rates. While it may be a tad uncomfortable to interact with on the foot, the device provides a stunning visual experience many Android tablet lovers would appreciate.

As a premium tablet, this buddy also gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor. As you can see from the results of our benchmark tests (see the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review for reference), this bad boy offers lots of horsepower. That said, it's no match for the M4 iPad Pro (2024).

With Android 13 out the gate, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is set for four major OS upgrades and five years of security support. That means it'll remain up-to-date until 2028.

So, what do you think? If you have My Best Buy Plus membership (or don't mind getting one), now's definitely the time to buy a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. At a maximum of $400 off its usual price, this premium fella certainly seems exciting. And if you're looking for a more recent Android tablet, hurry and buy your Galaxy Tab S10+ on Amazon for $265 off.
Loading Comments...

