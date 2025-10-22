Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Galaxy A56 gets sweet discount on Amazon, making it irresistible if you’re on a budget

The phone is selling for $75 off its price and is a solid pick if you want a capable handset without overspending.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a Galaxy A56.
View now at Amazon
You’ll probably agree that it makes no sense to spend huge amounts of cash on a super-duper smartphone if you only intend to use it for day-to-day stuff like web browsing, watching YouTube, and scrolling Insta. A better financial decision would be to go for a solid mid-ranger, which can handle everything listed above with ease and then some.

Now imagine having the chance to snag such a capable phone at a price that won’t break the bank. Would you capture it or just let it slip? With its latest deal on the Galaxy A56, Amazon gives you that opportunity, and we strongly suggest taking advantage of it as soon as possible.

Galaxy A56 128GB, Awesome Olive: Save $75 on Amazon!

$75 off (15%)
Snag the Galaxy A56 with 128GB of storage in Awesome Olive on Amazon and save $75 in the process. With its Exynos 1580 chipset, the phone can tackle most tasks with ease. Meanwhile, its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, allows it to deliver gorgeous visuals. It's a solid pick if you don't want to overspend, so don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


The Awesome Olive version of the phone is currently selling for $75 off, letting you snag one with 128GB of storage for just under $430. Given that the usual cost of this bad boy is about $500, we’d say that’s not a bad deal at all, especially when you consider all the value it offers at its current price.

It’s equipped with Samsung’s mid-range Exynos 1580 chipset, which is the same silicon that powers the company’s more affordable Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablets. This allows it to deliver more than adequate performance, making it a suitable choice for shoppers who use their phones mostly for day-to-day stuff and don’t require insane amounts of firepower.

On the screen front, it rocks a beautiful 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution, a high 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. All this allows it to deliver gorgeous visuals, make your user experience buttery smooth, and let you see clearly even on the sunniest of days.

You’ll also be able to take pretty decent photos with the onboard 50 MP main and 12 MP selfie cameras. Sure, the pictures are nowhere near the quality of those taken by the best camera phones on the market, but for just under $430, we find they look pretty great.

All in all, the Galaxy A56 is truly a great pick if you don’t want to overspend but still want to enjoy snappy performance, great visuals, and capable cameras. So, if it fits the bill for you, don’t miss out and save with this deal now!

Galaxy A56 gets sweet discount on Amazon, making it irresistible if you’re on a budget

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Apple’s foldable iPad has been delayed once again and might be dead on arrival

by Johanna Romero • 1

Samsung Galaxy S26 camera: Everything you need to know

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

This Galaxy S26 competitor will feature a 2.1 sound system with a subwoofer and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

by Ilia Temelkov • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip

Latest News

Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless