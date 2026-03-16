Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ drops to a bargain price with Walmart’s latest $175 discount
The tablet is perfect if you want an all-around package, including an S Pen, without breaking the bank!
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A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ in hands. | Image by PhoneArena
Why break the bank on a high-end tablet when you can snag one of the best mid-range slates out there at a hefty discount? A generous deal on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ at Walmart has slashed a whopping $175 off this bad boy’s price, dropping the 128GB model to just $475. Not bad at all, considering you’d normally be shelling out around $650 for one.
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Sure, the promo comes from a third-party merchant selling on the platform rather than Walmart directly, but you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund in case there’s something wrong with your purchase. That’s why I strongly suggest grabbing one now; this tablet delivers an enormous amount of value at $475.
Packing an Exynos 1580 chip and 8GB of RAM, it’s fast enough for most tasks, which means you’ll browse the web and your socials or stream your favorite TV series without experiencing any stutters.
Speaking of streaming, the 13.1-inch display on board is perfect if you’re looking for a device to watch videos on without breaking the bank. Yes, it’s an LCD panel, which means it offers slightly less vibrant colors and contrast than OLED, but it has a high 2880 x 1800 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it great for consuming content. On top of that, everything feels fast and responsive thanks to its 90Hz refresh rate.
If that’s not enough, you even get an S Pen included in the box. Plus, you won't have to worry about it becoming a paperweight anytime soon, as Samsung has committed to software updates for this thing all the way through April 2032. And all that for $475! So, what are you still waiting for? Be quick about it and secure them savings now!
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