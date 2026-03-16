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Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ drops to a bargain price with Walmart’s latest $175 discount

The tablet is perfect if you want an all-around package, including an S Pen, without breaking the bank!

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A person holding a Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ with both hands.
A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ in hands. | Image by PhoneArena

Why break the bank on a high-end tablet when you can snag one of the best mid-range slates out there at a hefty discount? A generous deal on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ at Walmart has slashed a whopping $175 off this bad boy’s price, dropping the 128GB model to just $475. Not bad at all, considering you’d normally be shelling out around $650 for one.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 128GB: Save $175 at Walmart!

$475
$649 99
$175 off (27%)
A third-party seller at Walmart has slashed $175 off the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, allowing you to get the 128GB version for just $475. The tablet can easily handle most tasks without issues and is one of the best choices if you want a versatile slate with an included stylus that won't break the bank. Don't miss out!
Buy at Walmart

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Sure, the promo comes from a third-party merchant selling on the platform rather than Walmart directly, but you’ll still have 30 days to ask for a refund in case there’s something wrong with your purchase. That’s why I strongly suggest grabbing one now; this tablet delivers an enormous amount of value at $475.

Packing an Exynos 1580 chip and 8GB of RAM, it’s fast enough for most tasks, which means you’ll browse the web and your socials or stream your favorite TV series without experiencing any stutters.

Speaking of streaming, the 13.1-inch display on board is perfect if you’re looking for a device to watch videos on without breaking the bank. Yes, it’s an LCD panel, which means it offers slightly less vibrant colors and contrast than OLED, but it has a high 2880 x 1800 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, making it great for consuming content. On top of that, everything feels fast and responsive thanks to its 90Hz refresh rate.

If that’s not enough, you even get an S Pen included in the box. Plus, you won't have to worry about it becoming a paperweight anytime soon, as Samsung has committed to software updates for this thing all the way through April 2032. And all that for $475! So, what are you still waiting for? Be quick about it and secure them savings now!
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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