Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra design change shows up on dummy unit
A photo showing an aluminum dummy of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been published by Online Solitaire and XLeaks7. The striking thing about the dummy is how rounded the corners are compared to the sharp squared-off corners that have traditionally been seen on the Galaxy S Ultra model.
This "confirms" a previous tweet posted by leaker Ice Universe back in June noting that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will sport rounded edges. The front of the dummy shows thinner bezels with a centered punch-hole front-facing camera. Above the display is a speaker. The camera layout looks the same as the one used on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Three camera lenses are vertically mounted along the left side of the rear panel with two smaller camera lenses vertically mounted to the right of the three cameras. With a measurement of 162.82 mm x 77.65 mm x 8.25 mm, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be a little taller, narrower, and thinner than the currently available Galaxy S24 Ultra model. The latter weighs in at 162.3 mm x 79 mm x 8.6 mm.
We expect to see the Galaxy S25 Ultra unveiled along with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ early next year. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 application processor (AP) which will be the first Snapdragon AP to be manufactured using a 3nm process node. In this case, the SoC will be built by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm node (N3E).
The new Adreno 830 GPU that comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset has already been benchmarked with performance scores 43% to 56% higher than the Adreno 740. The latter is the GPU chip included with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 AP that powers the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Because Qualcomm's new flagship application processor uses custom Qualcomm CPU cores instead of the CPU cores licensed from ARM, the new processor is expected to be more expensive. Samsung could decide to eat the additional cost or pass it on to buyers of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 flagship model will also have a variant that comes with 16GB of RAM according to leaker Ice Universe. Samsung announced during the summer that it has started producing the thinnest mobile device memory chips for on-device AI functionality. The components are available with 12GB and 16GB of RAM indicating that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have models available with both 12GB and 16GB of memory.
