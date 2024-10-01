Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra design change shows up on dummy unit





Galaxy S25 Ultra will sport rounded edges. The front of the dummy shows thinner bezels with a centered punch-hole front-facing camera. Above the display is a speaker. The camera layout looks the same as the one used on the This "confirms" a previous tweet posted by leaker Ice Universe back in June noting that thewill sport rounded edges. The front of the dummy shows thinner bezels with a centered punch-hole front-facing camera. Above the display is a speaker. The camera layout looks the same as the one used on the Galaxy S24 Ultra





Three camera lenses are vertically mounted along the left side of the rear panel with two smaller camera lenses vertically mounted to the right of the three cameras. With a measurement of 162.82 mm x 77.65 mm x 8.25 mm, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be a little taller, narrower, and thinner than the currently available Galaxy S24 Ultra model. The latter weighs in at 162.3 mm x 79 mm x 8.6 mm.





Galaxy S25 Ultra unveiled along with the Galaxy S25 + early next year. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 application processor (AP) which will be the first Snapdragon AP to be manufactured using a 3nm process node. In this case, the SoC will be built by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm node (N3E). We expect to see theunveiled along with the Galaxy S25 and+ early next year. Thewill be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 application processor (AP) which will be the first Snapdragon AP to be manufactured using a 3nm process node. In this case, the SoC will be built by TSMC using its second-generation 3nm node (N3E).









Galaxy S24 Ultra . Because Qualcomm's new flagship application processor uses custom Qualcomm CPU cores instead of the CPU cores licensed from ARM, the new processor is expected to be more expensive. Samsung could decide to eat the additional cost or pass it on to buyers of the Galaxy S25 Ultra .

The new Adreno 830 GPU that comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset has already been benchmarked with performance scores 43% to 56% higher than the Adreno 740 . The latter is the GPU chip included with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 AP that powers the. Because Qualcomm's new flagship application processor uses custom Qualcomm CPU cores instead of the CPU cores licensed from ARM, the new processor is expected to be more expensive. Samsung could decide to eat the additional cost or pass it on to buyers of the



