Galaxy S25 series could be Sammy's first flagship to use seamless A/B software updates

Even though Google already allows Android updates to be seamless, something I've been able to appreciate on the Pixel phones I've owned, only one Samsung Galaxy handset supports the seamless A/B update system and that is the Galaxy A55 5G. And that means that no flagship Galaxy phone offers seamless updates. However, a change could be coming early next year when Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S25 series.







Leaker Chun Bhai, who happens to be followed by two of the most well-known leakers around in Ice Universe and DSCC's Ross Young, wrote a succinct tweet on "X" that simply says, "S25 series support A/B update." With the A/B system, one partition, either A or B, is active at a given time running the operating system. When the updated software is loaded, it is installed on the inactive partition.









Once the update is complete, the device is rebooted into the newly updated partition switching seamlessly to the new software without any downtime. The advantages to using the A/B updates include:





Faster updates as the user can still run his/her device while the phone is updating.

as the user can still run his/her device while the phone is updating. Reduced downtime as the user has to deal with shorter interruptions and boot times.

as the user has to deal with shorter interruptions and boot times. Improved reliability since in the case of a failed update, the phone can be rebooted into the previous working partition.

since in the case of a failed update, the phone can be rebooted into the previous working partition. A smoother user experience that is more efficient and delivers more satisfaction to users.





The older method that is used on the Galaxy S24 line is a full-system reboot that requires the device to completely restart which is a process that can take minutes. During that time, the new software is installed on the phone and when it is all done, the device reboots with the new software installed. This method is considered less efficient and more of a disruption to the user especially with large updates. Before the creation of the A/B updates, this was the way that Android devices would be updated.



