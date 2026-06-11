Samsung might not be done with the Galaxy S25 yet: it just picked up two of the Galaxy S26's most practical upgrades

S26

What's the prioritize notification feature







What's the summarize notification feature

is another capability that relies on the Galaxy AI . As you can guess by the name, it provides a short summary for conversational notifications. This ensures you don't have to open a message and go through it entirely; instead, you can just read its summarized version generated by this feature to understand the context of the message.



Recommended For You If it determines that a message is important, you will see its notification on the top, irrespective of whether you have received alerts from other apps after that. However, it's worth noting that the feature currently only works on notifications that you have received in your phone's system language. For instance, if the system language is set to English, the feature will only work on notifications that are in the English language and not on notifications in other languages like Hindi or Arabic. Summarize notification is another capability that relies on the. As you can guess by the name, it provides a short summary for conversational notifications. This ensures you don't have to open a message and go through it entirely; instead, you can just read its summarized version generated by this feature to understand the context of the message.

Similar to prioritize notifications, it also only works with notifications that have been received in the same language as your phone's system language. That means, if the default language is set to English, then it will not summarize the content of notifications received in any other language like Hindi.







How to enable the "prioritize notification" and "summarize notification" features



First of all, you need to make sure that you have the June 2026 update based on One UI 8.5 installed on your device. After that, you are all set to enable both of these AI features.



Receive the latest Android news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy It's worth noting that the feature might not work when your battery is running low on charge, or you have the power-saving mode enabled. Furthermore, you don't have to worry about your privacy, as both features process the data securely on the device.First of all, you need to make sure that you have the June 2026 update based on One UI 8.5 installed on your device. After that, you are all set to enable both of these AI features.

To begin with, open the Settings app, select Notifications, and then Notification Highlights. Select the feature that you want to activate, and then turn on the toggle next to the "On" label.





Samsung has shared the list of applications with which these two tools will work. These include almost all the popular names like WhatsApp, Google Messages, Samsung Messages, Snapchat, Telegram, and more. However, if you find that it is not working for a particular app installed on your device, and you also don't have power-saving mode enabled, then it's possible that the particular app might not be compatible with this feature.





Which Galaxy S26 series feature you liked the most? Privacy display. Horizontal lock. Notification highlights. Audio eraser. Vote 3 Votes

Better late than never

Both the AI-powered tools are part of the



Both the AI-powered tools are part of the One UI 8.5 update , meaning they are available on the Galaxy S26 series from day one. So, it was expected that these would become available on the S25 lineup as well when the software update lands on it. However, that didn't happen

Galaxy S25 family, both features have also landed on the After that, Galaxy fans started anticipating that the tech giant would introduce both features in a separate update, and that's exactly what happened. It's available with the June 2026 security patch, and that's the reason why its size is comparatively bigger than the other security patch releases. That said, in addition to thefamily, both features have also landed on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Flip 7 , and Trifold.

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