A $120 discount makes the 512GB Galaxy S25+ an irresistible purchase
Boasting high-end performance, a gorgeous display, and great cameras, the Galaxy S25+ ranks among the best phones out there. So, don't miss out!
We recently shared that Amazon was offering a massive $253 discount on the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra, making this incredible phone an absolute bargain. That deal has sadly expired, but Amazon lets you score sweet savings on another phone from the lineup, the Galaxy S25+.
Right now, its 512GB version is selling for $120 off its price, dropping below $1,000. Sure, this may still be a far cry from affordable, but it’s a way better price compared to its usual cost of around $1,120. That said, you may want to act quickly, as this deal has been up for grabs for a while now and there’s no telling when it could expire.
The Galaxy S25+ is the perfect choice if you want a slightly bigger phone than the regular variant but don’t want to go overboard with the brick-like Ultra model. And just like its siblings, it’s one of the best phones money can buy right now, so we’re confident you won’t feel buyer’s remorse after picking one up with this deal.
After all, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and packs 12GB of RAM, making it extremely fast and responsive. It’s so powerful that it can handle any task or game without breaking a sweat.
It’s a champ in the camera department as well. While it lacks the Ultra’s huge 200MP camera, our friend here sports a 50MP main unit, which not only captures photos in stunning clarity but can also record clips in 8K. On top of that, you get a 4,900mAh battery on deck, easily lasting you the day without top-ups.
So, yeah! The Galaxy S25+ may not have the fancy ‘Ultra’ in its moniker, but it’s definitely a smart purchase, especially at its current price on Amazon. Just don’t wait around—save while you can!
Of course, since Samsung is also famous for its gorgeous displays, our friend here comes equipped with a vibrant 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 3120 x 1440 resolution, a high 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support. All this ensures you can enjoy YouTube videos or games in top-notch quality, taking your experience to the next level.
