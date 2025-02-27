It's not too late to save $403 on the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra at Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Don't fancy the current Galaxy S25 Ultra discounts? Frankly, they're not that great unless you have an eligible trade-in to maximize Samsung's trade-in offer. Well, if you don't mind going back a generation, Walmart still offers a gigantic $403 discount on the 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra, though there's no telling how much longer it'll last.
If that promo sounds familiar, it might be because we spotted it earlier this month. At the time, there were no similar offers at Amazon, Best Buy, or Samsung.com. Now, the model is completely sold out at the official store. That said, Amazon has a generous $376 price cut on the higher 512GB variant.
Things are just as premium under the hood as on the display front. You get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, which offers plenty of horsepower. Having tested and reviewed it (see our Galaxy S24 Ultra review for reference), we were especially pleased with how fast this device feels with daily tasks.
Let's not overlook the long software support promise of seven years and the Galaxy AI tricks up its sleeve. In short, the Galaxy S24 Ultra remains among the best Android phones. If you're a hardcore Samsung fan seeking their next flagship option, check out Walmart's promo and get the handset for $897 instead of nearly $1,300.
If that promo sounds familiar, it might be because we spotted it earlier this month. At the time, there were no similar offers at Amazon, Best Buy, or Samsung.com. Now, the model is completely sold out at the official store. That said, Amazon has a generous $376 price cut on the higher 512GB variant.
True, it's no longer the most impressive flagship of the brand, but this Samsung phone still checks all the boxes. For instance, it features a gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates. Like the new Galaxy S25 Ultra, this buddy features an anti-reflective coating that lets the display truly shine.
Things are just as premium under the hood as on the display front. You get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, which offers plenty of horsepower. Having tested and reviewed it (see our Galaxy S24 Ultra review for reference), we were especially pleased with how fast this device feels with daily tasks.
Beyond the stunning display and admirable performance, this bad boy has a top-shelf camera. It's still among the best camera phones, featuring an advanced quadruple system with a 200 MP main sensor, a capable ultra-wide snapper and two telephoto lenses on the rear. Photos taken with it look superb, with enough detail and accurate color reproduction.
Let's not overlook the long software support promise of seven years and the Galaxy AI tricks up its sleeve. In short, the Galaxy S24 Ultra remains among the best Android phones. If you're a hardcore Samsung fan seeking their next flagship option, check out Walmart's promo and get the handset for $897 instead of nearly $1,300.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
27 Feb, 2025It's not too late to save $403 on the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra at Walmart
19 Feb, 2025Forget the Galaxy S25+ and grab the Galaxy S24+ for 20% off on Walmart
05 Feb, 2025The mighty Galaxy S24 Ultra is $403 cheaper at Walmart with this best-selling bargain
04 Feb, 2025Yet another Galaxy S24 promo is live at Amazon, possibly for a short while
03 Feb, 2025The impressive Galaxy S24 FE is $150 off at Amazon, but only for a limited time
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: