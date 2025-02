It's not too late to save $403 on the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra at Walmart

$403 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB $897 $1299 99 $403 off (31%) Walmart's rollback offer on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still going strong, letting you save $403 on the handset with 256GB of storage. That's a fantastic discount you can't find anywhere else, so don't miss out. The promo has been live for some time and could expire soon. Buy at Walmart 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra: Save $376 at Amazon $376 off (26%) Want more onboard storage on your Galaxy S24 Ultra? In that case, check out Amazon's promo on the 512GB variant in Titanium Violet. This one is $376 off right now, bringing it to just under $1,045. There are limited quantities in stock, so hurry up. Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Don't fancy the current Galaxy S25 Ultra discounts? Frankly, they're not that great unless you have an eligible trade-in to maximize Samsung's trade-in offer. Well, if you don't mind going back a generation, Walmart still offers a gigantic $403 discount on the 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra , though there's no telling how much longer it'll last.If that promo sounds familiar, it might be because we spotted it earlier this month. At the time, there were no similar offers at Amazon, Best Buy, or Samsung.com. Now, the model is completely sold out at the official store. That said, Amazon has a generous $376 price cut on the higher 512GB variant.True, it's no longer the most impressive flagship of the brand, but this Samsung phone still checks all the boxes. For instance, it features a gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates. Like the new, this buddy features an anti-reflective coating that lets the display truly shine.Things are just as premium under the hood as on the display front. You get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, which offers plenty of horsepower. Having tested and reviewed it (see our Galaxy S24 Ultra review for reference), we were especially pleased with how fast this device feels with daily tasks.Beyond the stunning display and admirable performance, this bad boy has a top-shelf camera. It's still among the best camera phones , featuring an advanced quadruple system with a 200 MP main sensor, a capable ultra-wide snapper and two telephoto lenses on the rear. Photos taken with it look superb, with enough detail and accurate color reproduction.Let's not overlook the long software support promise of seven years and the Galaxy AI tricks up its sleeve. In short, theremains among the best Android phones . If you're a hardcore Samsung fan seeking their next flagship option, check out Walmart's promo and get the handset for $897 instead of nearly $1,300.