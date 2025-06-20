Exceptional iPad mini A17 Pro sale is live at Amazon, saving you a huge $120 on this model
The iPad mini A17 Pro is small, powerful, and now—much more affordable in this particular 512GB variant.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iOS fans seeking their next mini device with max power should definitely check out the latest iPad mini sale at Amazon. Right now, the 512GB A17 Pro-powered model is a huge $120 off its original price. That, by the way, is a super-rare bargain—almost all other discounts we've seen for this bad boy have capped at $100.
At 15% off, the ~$800 tablet drops just under $680, but only in Blue. This is the Wi-Fi-only version, though. If you prefer the cellular model, consider the iPad mini 6 with 256GB of storage and 4G support. That one is $120 off as well, but only in Pink.
But it's not just the high-class performance that impresses. With its 8.3-inch display, the device is the perfect Apple slate for on-the-go use, mobile gaming, and much more. Despite its ultra-compact size, it supports pro-grade display features like P3-wide color gamut, Ture Tone and Night Shift, which automatically adjust the color temperature based on your environment.
Although it packs a small 5,078mAh battery, this mini-sized iPad actually delivers excellent battery life. You can expect over nine hours of on-screen time with nonstop browsing and as much as 10 hours while playing games.
All things considered, the iPad mini A17 Pro is a powerful, compact tablet that punches far above its weight. If you want a fast, feature-rich device that takes no space in your backpack, this is it. And with Amazon's rare $120 discount on the 512GB version, it's a bargain you shouldn't ignore.
