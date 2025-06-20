Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Exceptional iPad mini A17 Pro sale is live at Amazon, saving you a huge $120 on this model

The iPad mini A17 Pro is small, powerful, and now—much more affordable in this particular 512GB variant.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the iPad mini A17 Pro with both hands, browsing.
iOS fans seeking their next mini device with max power should definitely check out the latest iPad mini sale at Amazon. Right now, the 512GB A17 Pro-powered model is a huge $120 off its original price. That, by the way, is a super-rare bargain—almost all other discounts we've seen for this bad boy have capped at $100.

iPad mini A17 Pro, 512GB, Blue: $120 off at Amazon

$120 off (15%)
Amazon is offering a rare $120 price cut on the iPad mini A17 Pro, saving you $120 on the 512GB variant in Blue. That brings the Wi-Fi-only model down to a much more affordable price. Get yours and save while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon

iPad mini 6, 256GB, cellular: Save $120

$120 off (15%)
The iPad mini 6 with 256GB of storage and cellular connectivity is also on sale at Amazon. Right now, you can save $120 on this one at Amazon, making it a perfect alternative for users who demand 4G support on their mini-sized iPad.
Buy at Amazon

At 15% off, the ~$800 tablet drops just under $680, but only in Blue. This is the Wi-Fi-only version, though. If you prefer the cellular model, consider the iPad mini 6 with 256GB of storage and 4G support. That one is $120 off as well, but only in Pink.

This iPad mini may be small, but it packs a lot of punch with its powerful A17 Pro chip. In fact, it's considerably more capable than the Galaxy Tab S9 and nearly twice as powerful as the Google Pixel Tablet in most benchmark tests, as you can see from our iPad mini A17 Pro review.

But it's not just the high-class performance that impresses. With its 8.3-inch display, the device is the perfect Apple slate for on-the-go use, mobile gaming, and much more. Despite its ultra-compact size, it supports pro-grade display features like P3-wide color gamut, Ture Tone and Night Shift, which automatically adjust the color temperature based on your environment.

Users who frequently video chat with friends or handle work-related meetings from their tablet will certainly appreciate this fella's Voice Isolation mode, too. It works like a breeze and significantly reduces background noise during calls—a much-appreciated extra.

Although it packs a small 5,078mAh battery, this mini-sized iPad actually delivers excellent battery life. You can expect over nine hours of on-screen time with nonstop browsing and as much as 10 hours while playing games.

All things considered, the iPad mini A17 Pro is a powerful, compact tablet that punches far above its weight. If you want a fast, feature-rich device that takes no space in your backpack, this is it. And with Amazon's rare $120 discount on the 512GB version, it's a bargain you shouldn't ignore.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Apple iPad - Deals History
103 stories
20 Jun, 2025
Exceptional iPad mini A17 Pro sale is live at Amazon, saving you a huge $120 on this model
12 Jun, 2025
These 512GB iPad Air M2 models are a hit at up to $350 off on Amazon
07 Jun, 2025
Amazon launches yet another iPad Pro M4 promo you can't pass up
06 Jun, 2025
Best Buy is selling Apple's budget-friendly iPad 11 at a huge $150 discount with 512GB storage
03 Jun, 2025
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 1

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging

Latest News

Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless