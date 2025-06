Exceptional iPad mini A17 Pro sale is live at Amazon, saving you a huge $120 on this model

iPad mini A17 Pro, 512GB, Blue: $120 off at Amazon $120 off (15%) Amazon is offering a rare $120 price cut on the iPad mini A17 Pro, saving you $120 on the 512GB variant in Blue. That brings the Wi-Fi-only model down to a much more affordable price. Get yours and save while it lasts. Buy at Amazon iPad mini 6, 256GB, cellular: Save $120 $120 off (15%) The iPad mini 6 with 256GB of storage and cellular connectivity is also on sale at Amazon. Right now, you can save $120 on this one at Amazon, making it a perfect alternative for users who demand 4G support on their mini-sized iPad. Buy at Amazon

iOS fans seeking their next mini device with max power should definitely check out the latest iPad mini sale at Amazon. Right now, the 512GB A17 Pro-powered model is a huge $120 off its original price. That, by the way, is a super-rare bargain—almost all other discounts we've seen for this bad boy have capped at $100.At 15% off, the ~$800 tablet drops just under $680, but only in Blue. This is the Wi-Fi-only version, though. If you prefer the cellular model, consider the iPad mini 6 with 256GB of storage and 4G support. That one is $120 off as well, but only in Pink.This iPad mini may be small, but it packs a lot of punch with its powerful A17 Pro chip. In fact, it's considerably more capable than the Galaxy Tab S9 and nearly twice as powerful as the Google Pixel Tablet in most benchmark tests, as you can see from our iPad mini A17 Pro review But it's not just the high-class performance that impresses. With its 8.3-inch display, the device is the perfect Apple slate for on-the-go use, mobile gaming, and much more. Despite its ultra-compact size, it supports pro-grade display features like P3-wide color gamut, Ture Tone and Night Shift, which automatically adjust the color temperature based on your environment.Users who frequently video chat with friends or handle work-related meetings from their tablet will certainly appreciate this fella's Voice Isolation mode, too. It works like a breeze and significantly reduces background noise during calls—a much-appreciated extra.Although it packs a small 5,078mAh battery, this mini-sized iPad actually delivers excellent battery life. You can expect over nine hours of on-screen time with nonstop browsing and as much as 10 hours while playing games.All things considered, the iPad mini A17 Pro is a powerful, compact tablet that punches far above its weight. If you want a fast, feature-rich device that takes no space in your backpack, this is it. And with Amazon's rare $120 discount on the 512GB version, it's a bargain you shouldn't ignore.