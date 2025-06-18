Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
You should definitely check this upcoming flagship out.
The Pixel 10 Pro, one of the flagships to keep a close eye on, is around the corner. It should be presented to the general public in August and here is what makes it appealing.
New chipset by a new foundry
The chipset (a.k.a. an application processor) is what drives it all in a phone – it's its brain, sort of. Recent Pixel phones have utilized chipsets made by Samsung Foundry – the Tensor G1 through G4, to be precise. This tradition will be paused with the new Tensor G5 that's to power the Pixel 10 Pro and the rest of the models in the family. This piece of silicon will be designed by Google itself from scratch and will be built by TSMC (the company that makes chips for the iPhone).
Google is replacing several key components, including the GPU, modem, and image signal processor, aiming for better efficiency, camera performance, and stability. While overall performance gains may be modest, this transition gives Google greater control over its chip design – though it could introduce early bugs, as this is effectively a first-gen effort under a new supply chain.
Tele-macro capabilities
The Pixel 10 is expected to introduce a new macro photography system that uses both the telephoto and ultrawide sensors, switching between them based on how close the user is to the subject. This tele-macro approach, previously seen in devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Oppo Find N5, allows users to capture detailed close-ups from a greater distance—useful for subjects like insects. The ultrawide sensor will still be used for very close shots, while the telephoto lens will offer a longer reach and natural background blur.
New, reliable fingerprint sensor
Google is expected to improve the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro and its siblings, making it faster and more responsive, especially when users have wet or dirty fingers. While face unlock has met high security standards since the Pixel 8, Google continues to offer both biometric options for added flexibility and user convenience. This dual-system approach ensures users can rely on secure access in a variety of situations.
Qi2 wireless charging support (with a case)
The phone should arrive with active support for the Qi2 wireless charging standard. For it to fully work, though, Pixel 10 Pro owners should buy a separate, compatible magnetic case to utilize Qi2. As you've probably heard, Qi2 is the latest wireless charging standard that uses magnetic alignment for more efficient and faster charging. It improves power delivery and reduces heat compared to older Qi versions. Samsung and OnePlus models from 2025 also come with similar Qi2 support, like the one expected on the Pixel 10 Pro.
"Magic Cue" is the new "Pixel Sense"
The Pixel 10 Pro will be AI-focused, just like the rest of the 2025 flagships out there. The previously known as "Pixel Sense" AI assistant is now dubbed as "Magic Cue". This feature is designed to work alongside Gemini (and not replace it), offering passive, context-aware assistance without requiring prompts. It monitors screen activity and app usage to suggest relevant information or actions, like pulling a flight number from Gmail when someone asks for it in a chat. The tool draws on data from Google apps such as Calendar, Keep, and Messages, but processes this information in a secure, isolated environment.
Same battery, but better battery life
The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to arrive with a 4,700mAh capacity battery on board – matching its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro. However, the new Tensor G5 chipset should be optimized in a way that allows for longer usage despite the same mAh numbers. The Pixel 10 Pro is shaping out to be way behind some contenders (that offer 7,000mAh – or more), but the phone should allow a whole-day usage.
A superior display experience
It's expected that the Pixel 10 Pro will finally bring an upgrade to its PWM dimming rate, a change that could benefit users sensitive to screen flicker. PWM controls display brightness by quickly turning pixels on and off, and low rates can cause discomfort for some. While current Pixels use a 240Hz rate, Google is reportedly working on improvements, though it remains to be seen how it will compare to higher-end devices like the Honor Magic 6 Pro.
