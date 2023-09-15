Galaxy S24 series charging speeds revealed as the phones receive their 3C Certification
Doesn't it feel that the Galaxy S23 series was recently released? Actually, it has been nearly seven months since Samsung's current flagship series was released which means that it is time for the South Korean manufacturer to start crossing things off the "to-do" list for the 2024 flagship line. For example, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra have all received their 3C certification.
The China Compulsory Certificate mark indicates that a device has been tested for safety and most devices imported, sold, or used in China must have the 3C mark. According to MySmartPrice, the 3C certification indicates that the Galaxy S24 Ultra (SM-S9280) will have support for 45W fast charging. The Galaxy S24 (SM-S9210) will feature 25W fast charging and the Galaxy S24+ (SM-S9260) will also support 45W fast charging. No surprise, all three models will have 5G support.
The big question surrounding the Galaxy S24 line is which chipset will be under the hood. All Galaxy S23 models are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy but there is speculation that in order to save some money, Samsung will revert to its old ways and use the homegrown Exynos 2400 SoC in Galaxy S24 models in some regions while using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in the U.S. and China.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 phones receive their 3C certification
Unlike past years, the Exynos chip is competitive as the 2400 will reportedly sport a deca-core configuration. This chip, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, are unannounced but both could be introduced next month. The U.S. version of the Galaxy S24+ showed up on Geekbench in July running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 8GB of RAM.
Tipster Ice Universe says that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will include a 200MP primary camera using an optimized version of the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor used on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The tipster expects the 6.8-inch AMOLED display to deliver 2500 nits of peak brightness, up 43% from the 1750 nits of peak brightness found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra's display.
Samsung is running through its to-do list for the Galaxy S24 line which means that more information about the 2024 Galaxy flagship series could become available soon.
