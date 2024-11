Samsung's Galaxy S24+ is a real steal waiting to be grabed up at $200 off on Black Friday

Galaxy S24

Save $244 on the Galaxy S24+ this Black Friday Black Friday's awesome Amazon sale lets you snag the Galaxy S24+ for $244 off its usual price. This is the 512GB model, but you can get the same discount on the 256GB version. This puppy promises great photos, fantastic performance, and decent battery life. Get yours and save $244. $245 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy S24+ 256GB at the Samsung Store: save $275 Save $275 in instant savings with this Samsung Store Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy S24+. If you have a device you're willing to trade in, you can also save up to $650. $275 off (28%) $724 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung

The wheel of time keeps on turning, and we've arrived at yet another Black Friday shopping event. This time around, there are huge Black Friday phone deals , and the Galaxy S24 series is part of the lot. The middle child in the family, the+, for example, is 22% off on Amazon.You can get the 512GB version and be futureproof (with seven years of software updates), now saving around $250 at the same time. Get yourself some Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 magic sprinkled with Galaxy AI on top on a deal right now.Promising incredible value for money, the S24+ delivers style, exceptional performance, and stunning camera capabilities. Its display is equally attractive, measuring 6.7 inches and using the Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology. You get gorgeous pitch blacks and vibrant colors—a real joy for the eye. Indeed, this buddy's display is stunning even with the lack of Corning Gorilla Armor, featured in the Galaxy S24 Ultra On the camera front, the high-end device boasts a similar camera spec to the Galaxy S23 +. On the rear, it features a 50 + 12 + 10 MP system, while the front side has a 12 MP selfie unit. Think twice if you believe photos turn out just like on last year's model, though. Quite the opposite—night shots are super detailed, even with very little light, and daytime photos no longer look far too oversaturated.Another impressive thing about thisis the long software support. Unlike the best Motorola models, this bad boy gets seven years of regular OS and software patches. In other words, you get Android 15 , Android 16 and every other version until 2031.Ultimately, the+ is no slouch at taking photos and handling various tasks. It's easily one of the best Android models and certainly looks far more impressive at $200 off. Grab yours at Amazon and save before it's too late.