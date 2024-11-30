Samsung's Galaxy S24+ is a real steal waiting to be grabed up at $200 off on Black Friday
The wheel of time keeps on turning, and we've arrived at yet another Black Friday shopping event. This time around, there are huge Black Friday phone deals, and the Galaxy S24 series is part of the lot. The middle child in the family, the Galaxy S24+, for example, is 22% off on Amazon.
You can get the 512GB version and be futureproof (with seven years of software updates), now saving around $250 at the same time. Get yourself some Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 magic sprinkled with Galaxy AI on top on a deal right now.
Another impressive thing about this Android phone is the long software support. Unlike the best Motorola models, this bad boy gets seven years of regular OS and software patches. In other words, you get Android 15, Android 16 and every other version until 2031.
Promising incredible value for money, the S24+ delivers style, exceptional performance, and stunning camera capabilities. Its display is equally attractive, measuring 6.7 inches and using the Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology. You get gorgeous pitch blacks and vibrant colors—a real joy for the eye. Indeed, this buddy's display is stunning even with the lack of Corning Gorilla Armor, featured in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
On the camera front, the high-end device boasts a similar camera spec to the Galaxy S23+. On the rear, it features a 50 + 12 + 10 MP system, while the front side has a 12 MP selfie unit. Think twice if you believe photos turn out just like on last year's model, though. Quite the opposite—night shots are super detailed, even with very little light, and daytime photos no longer look far too oversaturated.
Ultimately, the Galaxy S24+ is no slouch at taking photos and handling various tasks. It's easily one of the best Android models and certainly looks far more impressive at $200 off. Grab yours at Amazon and save before it's too late.
