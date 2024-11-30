Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Samsung's Galaxy S24+ is a real steal waiting to be grabed up at $200 off on Black Friday

Galaxy S24+ is placed on a wooden table against a pile of books and showcases its rear camera module.
The wheel of time keeps on turning, and we've arrived at yet another Black Friday shopping event. This time around, there are huge Black Friday phone deals, and the Galaxy S24 series is part of the lot. The middle child in the family, the Galaxy S24+, for example, is 22% off on Amazon.

Save $244 on the Galaxy S24+ this Black Friday

Black Friday's awesome Amazon sale lets you snag the Galaxy S24+ for $244 off its usual price. This is the 512GB model, but you can get the same discount on the 256GB version. This puppy promises great photos, fantastic performance, and decent battery life. Get yours and save $244.
$245 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24+ 256GB at the Samsung Store: save $275

Save $275 in instant savings with this Samsung Store Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy S24+. If you have a device you're willing to trade in, you can also save up to $650.
$275 off (28%)
$724 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

You can get the 512GB version and be futureproof (with seven years of software updates), now saving around $250 at the same time. Get yourself some Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 magic sprinkled with Galaxy AI on top on a deal right now.

Promising incredible value for money, the S24+ delivers style, exceptional performance, and stunning camera capabilities. Its display is equally attractive, measuring 6.7 inches and using the Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology. You get gorgeous pitch blacks and vibrant colors—a real joy for the eye. Indeed, this buddy's display is stunning even with the lack of Corning Gorilla Armor, featured in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

On the camera front, the high-end device boasts a similar camera spec to the Galaxy S23+. On the rear, it features a 50 + 12 + 10 MP system, while the front side has a 12 MP selfie unit. Think twice if you believe photos turn out just like on last year's model, though. Quite the opposite—night shots are super detailed, even with very little light, and daytime photos no longer look far too oversaturated.

Another impressive thing about this Android phone is the long software support. Unlike the best Motorola models, this bad boy gets seven years of regular OS and software patches. In other words, you get Android 15, Android 16 and every other version until 2031.

Ultimately, the Galaxy S24+ is no slouch at taking photos and handling various tasks. It's easily one of the best Android models and certainly looks far more impressive at $200 off. Grab yours at Amazon and save before it's too late.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

