Galaxy S24 line visits the FCC as Samsung prepares for an earlier release of its flagship series

Galaxy S24 line , has already visited the FCC. Before we continue, the rest of the rumored timeline calls for pre-orders to begin immediately after the unveiling on January 17th with the release of the Galaxy S24 , Galaxy S24 +, and With the latest speculation calling for Samsung's first Unpacked event of the year to take place stateside on January 17th, it might come as no surprise to learn that Sammy's 2024 flagship series, the, has already visited the FCC. Before we continue, the rest of the rumored timeline calls for pre-orders to begin immediately after the unveiling on January 17th with the release of the+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra reportedly taking place on January 30th.

Galaxy S24 came to the U.S. regulatory agency wearing model number SM-S921U. The Galaxy S24 + has a model number of SM-S9262U, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the SM-S928U. The "U" at the end of the number indicates that these are the variants of the phones intended for use in the United States. The certification from the FCC reveals that the phones will have support for 5G connectivity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) connectivity for Samsung's SmartTag 2 tracking devices, and NFC connectivity for the Samsung Pay mobile payment feature and more. According to MySmartPrice , thecame to the U.S. regulatory agency wearing model number SM-S921U. The+ has a model number of SM-S9262U, while theis the SM-S928U. The "U" at the end of the number indicates that these are the variants of the phones intended for use in the United States. The certification from the FCC reveals that the phones will have support for 5G connectivity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) connectivity for Samsung's SmartTag 2 tracking devices, and NFC connectivity for the Samsung Pay mobile payment feature and more.









Galaxy S24 line which includes the Galaxy S24 Ultra . Based on previous rumors, the Galaxy S24 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and carry the Exynos 2400 application processor (AP) under the hood except in the U.S. and China where it will be powered by the Going through the FCC documentation with a fine tooth comb rarely results in the discovery of something unusual, especially when it comes to phones already in the spotlight like thewhich includes the. Based on previous rumors, theis expected to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and carry the Exynos 2400 application processor (AP) under the hood except in the U.S. and China where it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC.





The rear camera array could feature a 50MP camera backed by Samsung's own GN3 sensor, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The front-facing camera should weigh in at 12MP and the phone is expected to be powered by a 4000mAh capacity battery supporting 25W fast charging. The device will have 8GB of RAM. The rear camera array could feature a 50MP camera backed by Samsung's own GN3 sensor, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The front-facing camera should weigh in at 12MP and the phone is expected to be powered by a 4000mAh capacity battery supporting 25W fast charging. The device will have 8GB of RAM.





The Galaxy S24 + is rumored to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with the same chipset and cameras found on the Galaxy S24 . A larger 4900mAh battery will keep the lights on with 45W fast charging support. This model could offer configurations with 8GB and 12GB of RAM.







Lastly, the Galaxy S24 Ultra should come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. All Galaxy S24 Ultra units, no matter where purchased, will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy AP.



We are looking for the enhanced 200MP ISOCELL HP2X sensor to back the primary rear camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera backed by the Sony IMX564 image sensor, a telephoto lens that uses the 10MP Sony IMX754+ sensor with support for 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope camera that supports 5x optical zoom. The 10x optical zoom has gone the way of the T-Rex.





Galaxy S24 Ultra will have configurations with 8GB and 12GB of RAM ( Thewill have configurations with 8GB and 12GB of RAM ( no 16GB RAM! ), and a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging should be onboard. And the new model will have a Titanium build.



