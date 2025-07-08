Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Pixel users get off nearly scot-free with July update. Galaxy users should install their update ASAP

Tale of two monthly updates. Pixel users have a nearly clean July, while Galaxy users need to install theirs ASAP.

The Droid Bug appears to be stepping out of an Android phone.
There are a few unusual aspects to the latest monthly Pixel update. On the Fourth of July, we told you that Verizon leaked the Android 16 July security update. The update was officially released today, July 8th, and it contains only two bug fixes (aka functional patches) for Pixel phones. They were the same ones that were leaked by Verizon. Not only that, but there are zero Pixel security patches in the update which includes the security patch levels dated 2025-07-01 or 2025-07-05. The update says, "There are no Pixel security patches in the July 2025 Pixel Update Bulletin."

The update is being sent to the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Pixel 9a. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will not receive the update, while Pixel 6a users will get a mandatory update that throttles the capabilities of the battery, and reduces both battery capacity and charging performance once the battery on the phone reaches 400 charging cycles.

What does this wide discrepancy mean?

Vote View Result

There are two functional patches (aka bug fixes) for the Pixel models receiving the update which are listed in the beginning of the previous paragraph. Those devices will get the following functional patches:

Display & Graphics

Fix to improve smoother visual experiences in apps like Android Auto.

Wi-Fi

Fix to improve Wi-Fi connectivity stability and performance in certain conditions

To install the update on compatible Pixel models go to Settings > System > Software updates > System update and follow directions.

While Pixel users got off fairly easy for July, that's not the case for Galaxy device users who have just received from Samsung the July monthly update. The update from Sammy contains one critical and 21 high-severity vulnerabilities that Samsung attributed to the Android July security update. In addition, Samsung states that Samsung Mobile patched 17 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures (SVE) along with a couple of issues that were patched by Samsung Semiconductor.

There is a very wide discrepancy this month in the number of security patches Galaxy devices are getting compared to Pixel devices. Most of the time, Galaxy devices will automatically alert users to an update by sending them a notification that reads, "Update ready to install." You can also manually check for the update by swiping down from the top of your Galaxy device, and tap on the gear icon. Scroll down and press on Software update or System Updates.

Next, tap on "Download and Install." Your Galaxy phone will check for available updates. If one is available, it will start downloading. You may need to press on "Download now" or "Install now." Once the files are downloaded, you'll be prompted to install it immediately or at a future, more convenient time (possibly overnight).

 So that's the story for July. Not too many functional or security updates for Pixel users while Galaxy users should install their July security update ASAP.

