Samsung Galaxy S24 series RAM leak suggests 16GB isn't happening
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S24 flagship series is gearing up for an early debut in January 2024. With that date inching closer, the rumor mill is buzzing with fresh leaks, and the latest tidbit comes from the renowned tipster ICE UNIVERSE.
According to ICE UNIVERSE, Samsung won't be rolling out a 16GB RAM variant for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Staying consistent with last year, the company is reportedly sticking to 8GB and 12GB RAM configurations for its top-tier flagship. The Galaxy S24 Plus is also expected to offer 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, while the standard Galaxy S24 is set to limit its RAM to 8GB.
Earlier speculations hinted at the possibility of the Galaxy S24 Ultra featuring a hefty 16GB of RAM. However, the latest scoop suggests that this won't be the case. This decision by Samsung raises eyebrows, especially considering revelations from another reputable tipster, Revegnus, who shared that Samsung was experimenting with a 16GB RAM prototype for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Samsung recently introduced its own AI model named Gauss, slated to find a home in the Galaxy S24 series. Among the anticipated features is the AI Live Translate Call, a real-time translation feature for phone calls directly on the device.
S24：8GB— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) November 30, 2023
S24+：8GB，12GB
S24 Ultra：8GB，12GB
16GB does not exist.
In a surprising turn of events, it appears that only the Galaxy S24 Plus will be treated to a memory upgrade next year, sporting a 12GB model. Unlike its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Plus, which only came in an 8GB version, the S24 Plus is set to provide more flexibility.
Beyond RAM details, the upcoming Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, as well as the S24 Ultra, might impress with a base storage of 256GB. What's more, these flagships are expected to incorporate on-device generative AI, promising enhanced performance.
