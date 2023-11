Samsung Galaxy S24 series RAM leak suggests 16GB isn't happening

Galaxy S24

Samsung's highly anticipatedflagship series is gearing up for an early debut in January 2024 . With that date inching closer, the rumor mill is buzzing with fresh leaks, and the latest tidbit comes from the renowned tipster ICE UNIVERSE.According to ICE UNIVERSE, Samsung won't be rolling out a 16GB RAM variant for the Galaxy S24 Ultra . Staying consistent with last year, the company is reportedly sticking to 8GB and 12GB RAM configurations for its top-tier flagship. The Galaxy S24 Plus is also expected to offer 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, while the standardis set to limit its RAM to 8GB.