This tempting Best Buy deal saves you $200 on the Galaxy S24 FE...with a catch

A close-up of a hand holding the Galaxy S24 FE against a blurred background, showcasing its display.
In case you missed it, the Galaxy S24 FE dropped to an unbeatable price a few days ago, offering way more bang for your buck at $200 off just in time for Cyber Monday. That offer is over and gone, but Best Buy currently lets you save $100 on the Samsung phone. If you want to save even more, activate your phone immediately to save an extra $100.

Get the Galaxy S24 FE for $200 off with activation

The Galaxy S24 FE is a hit at Best Buy even after Cyber Monday, but there's a small catch. You can only save $200 on the smartphone with immediate activations. Those cost $35 and might not be everyone's cup of tea, but you won't find a better price at other merchants. Without activations, your discount is only $100.
$200 off (31%)
$449 99
$649 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy S24 FE, 256GB, Blue: $100 off at Amazon

Don't like the idea of activating your phone immediately? Consider getting the Galaxy S24 FE at Amazon. Currently, you can save $100 on the Blue hue with 256GB of storage.
$100 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

While few of us are willing to sign long-term carrier contracts when buying a new Android phone, the truth is that you won't find a better deal for this bad boy anywhere else. At the time of writing, both Amazon and the Samsung Store save you just $100 on the latest edition of the Galaxy S24 lineup. Then again, activations cost $35, meaning you'd still actually save a bit less than $200.

And in case you don't see yourself signing a new contract just to get the Galaxy S24 FE at its lowest possible (at the moment) price, consider Amazon as your alternative. As mentioned, the seller gives you a $100 discount, but it's currently only available on the 256GB models. 

Rivaling options like the Pixel 8a, the Galaxy S24 FE offers an incredible package at its current asking price. This bad boy features a larger display than Google's option, offering a more immersive experience with its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rates. It's better on the performance side of things as well, boasting an in-house Exynos 2400e chip.

On top of all that, the Galaxy phone stands out with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50 MP main sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens, and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. But wait—there's more. The Galaxy S24 FE receives long software support, with Samsung promising seven years of major OS upgrades.

As you can see, Samsung's latest Fan Edition model is one very fine choice. It might cost much more than the Pixel 8a—$150, to be exact—but it checks most boxes, making it an ideal pick for Android users. Hurry up and get yours at Best Buy if you want to save big.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones.

