Amazon still sells the flagship Galaxy S24+ at deeply discounted prices

The Galaxy S24+ with 512GB of storage in Onyx Black enjoys a $201 discount at Amazon. Last week, the 256GB models had almost the same discount, but it's now over and gone, leaving you to this promo on the maxed-out version. What makes this deal exciting? Best Buy doesn't sell it at the same discount right now!

Galaxy S24

The vanilla model is just as good

Get the Galaxy S24 on Amazon and save $80 The Galaxy S24 with 256GB is a more affordable variant some users might want to consider. This puppy is cheaper than its Plus sibling, and you can now save $80 on it across all available colors. The deal is live on Amazon, but you can also find it at Best Buy at the time of writing. $80 off (9%) Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24

Is this the best discount Amazon's ever offered? Of course not. Is the phone a worthwhile choice at its current price? Very much so, given that Best Buy and Walmart don't have the same promo going on.The+ may not be as AI-enhanced as the latest Google Pixel phones, but it's still one of the best Android phones (possibly even the best for some). It has a splendid 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 1-120Hz refresh rates and improved peak brightness levels and offers awe-inspiring performance, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.While it lacks the zoom photo quality of its bigger sibling, the Galaxy S24 Ultra , this bad boy is also among the best camera phones . Photos taken with its cameras have natural colors, proper exposure, and great detail. If you decide to go for the S24+, you can easily become the family photographer at major gatherings.Are there any competitors worth checking out before pulling the trigger? Funny you should ask, because there are.If you prefer pocketable devices over larger screens and bigger batteries or simply don't want to spend more than $900 on your new phone, consider the Galaxy S24 instead. Considerably more affordable than the 512GB S24+, this fella is currently $80 off on Amazon across all available colors.As we’ve pointed out in our Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S24 Plus review , the vanilla model holds two main advantages over its Plus sibling. The first one is size, as this puppy has a smaller 6.17-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with the same 1-120Hz refresh rates. The second obvious advantage is the price.While the 512GB+ now costs just under $920 with its $200 discount, the larger storage configuration of the non-Plus model sells for under $780. Granted, it has a 4,000mAh battery instead of a 4,900mAh one, but it still has a decent battery life.Ultimately, it all comes down to your preferences: a bigger screen and a larger battery, or a more compact phone with a more bearable price tag.