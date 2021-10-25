Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may come in green





The source reports that the top-tier model in the series, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will also come in the color of green.





Galaxy Club claims it can neither deny nor confirm that it will sport the same dark shade that we already have in the earlier model. The renders below were created by Let's Go Digital The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also came with a deep green color option. As for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, however,claims it can neither deny nor confirm that it will sport the same dark shade that we already have in the earlier model. The renders below were created byas soon as the new information was leaked, although we still have no concept of what shade of green we are actually to expect.

We already know for sure that the Galaxy S22 will come in at least three other classy colors: black, white, and red. And if history and tradition hold true, Samsung will likely think up a nice green hue that will complement the other three, such as an elegant basil green.





The known three color options (black, white, and red) have already received a whole bunch of ultra-realistic renders (as only befits a Galaxy Ultra), again dreamed up by Let's Go Digital and set in a photography-like setting to give you a ballpark idea of what to expect based on leaks and rumors, even months ahead of the launch.









Of course, Samsung hasn't confirmed the rumor of a green option for the S22 Ultra yet, and Galaxy Club hasn't elaborated on where exactly they got its insider info from, either. Nothing can be absolutely certain until the Galaxy's newest flagship series is officially announced, sometime in January or February, barring any unexpected delays.





As for the colors of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, they will both come in the same array of four options: Black, White, Rose Gold, and Green.





What else do we know to expect form the Galaxy S22 Ultra?





The specifications of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, just like the rest of the series, have already been leaked in fairly extensive detail. All three models are to be equipped with Samsung's own system-on-a-chip, Exynos 2200 —which Samsung has officially confirmed will bring ray tracing to smartphones for the first time ever, thanks to AMD's RDNA2 GPU technology.





Most of the models sold in the United States, however, will be fitted with the customary Qualcomm chip, namely Snapdragon 898. However, Verizon is currently negotiating with Samsung the right to carry the Exynos 2200-equipped model in the US as well. So Americans might just see the new ray-tracing-capable smartphone launched on home turf, after all.





The battery capacity is set to be 5000 mAh for the Ultra, while its smaller siblings will come with 3700 and 4500 mAh. The battery capacity is set to be 5000 mAh for the Ultra, while its smaller siblings will come with 3700 and 4500 mAh.





The S22 Ultra will also set itself apart from the rest of the lineup with its 108-megapixel main camera, as well as a 12MP wide-angle and two 10MP telephoto cameras, one with 3x zoom and one with 10x optical zoom. The other two models are both expected to feature a smaller 50MP main shooter, a single 3x 10MP telephoto lens, and the same 12MP wide-angle camera.





The display will be a 6.8-incher, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz—something that is by now industry standard for top-tier smartphones.





As all the renders above illustrate, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is also expected to arrive together with an S Pen Stylus. It is reported to be the only model of the three to support the stylus, just as the S21 Ultra is the only model of this year's flagship series to come with S Pen support.













New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up