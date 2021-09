Galaxy S22 and S22+ to use Samsung’s 50MP GN5 ISOCELL camera sensor

Samsung S22 and S22+ - everything we know so far

Samsung boasts that the new sensor is capable of achieving balanced shots, crisp and clear low-light images, and ultra-fast autofocus, but it’s not the best 50MP ISOCELL sensor the company has up its sleeve.Both the GN1 and GN2 are superior in terms of specs. The GN2 model sports a huge 1/1.12" sensor with large 1.4 -micron pixels and defaults at 12.5MP mode, resulting in binned 2.8-micron pixels. The Dual-PD Pro tech is also on board, along with Staggered-HDR and Smart ISO Pro for improved dynamic range, and slow- motion 4K@120fps.The GN1 on the other hand uses the older Dual-PD focusing system but still beats the GN5 in size. It’s a 1/1.31" sensor with 50MP effective resolution, and 1.2μm pixel size. Both the GN1 and GN2 should offer better low-light photos than the GN5 that Samsung plans to put in the Galaxy S22 and S22+.