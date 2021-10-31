Samsung reportedly starts mass production of Galaxy S22 parts

WinFuture Samsung has kicked off mass production of parts meant for its next flagship smartphone range, the Galaxy S22 series , reports German publication





The South Korean tech titan is ramping up production of components for all three variants, namely the Galaxy S22 (model number SM-S901), Galaxy S22 Plus (SM-S906), and Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S908).





The process began in the middle of last week and is currently limited to a small number of parts, such as flex cables. With the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung appears to be focusing on the production of the US variant at the moment.





Reports have been swirling around that the phones will be announced early next year , with some leakers saying they will be unveiled towards the end of January, and others claiming the series will be unveiled in February.





Samsung usually starts mass production around two to three months before release, so today's report is in line with those early 2022 launch rumors. A February announcement seems more plausible, given the company is rumored to finally lift the curtain off the Galaxy S21 FE during CES 2022 , which will be held from January 5 through January 8. Meanwhile, the company's foldable phones are doing well , meaning it can seemingly afford to space out the releases.





One of the highlights of the next S series phones will be the AMD-powered Exynos 2200 chip, which will apparently fuel the Europe-bound models. Also, unlike last year, the next Ultra model is highly likely to have a dedicated compartment for the S Pen stylus. This model is also likely to offer better display and camera specs and faster charging . The Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to come with a Galaxy Note-21 like exterior, and the other two variants may feature an iPhone 13-inspired design





Whether these changes will be enough to make the Galaxy S22 the best phone of 2022 remains to be seen.