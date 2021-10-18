Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Samsung Android

Galaxy S22 series to lack a signature Samsung hardware feature

Peter Kostadinov
By
0
Galaxy S22 to miss signature hardware feature
It seems that 2022 is just around the corner to an arguably quite an interesting start - Samsung's Galaxy S22 is quite possibly coming in January with tons of rumored improvements aboard. Codenamed "Rainbow", the Galaxy S22 lineup will come with faster hardware, improved cameras, thinner bezels, and even an S Pen for the S22 Ultra, but one crucial hardware feature will be missing from the loadout.

Surprise, surprise, microSD card slots are not coming back to Samsung high-end phones, or at least that's what leaker FrontTron on Twitter has in store for us. The beloved feature has been amiss on Samsung flagships ever since the Galaxy Note 20 and wasn't present on the Galaxy S21 series as well, much to the chagrin of those power users out there who would make good use of the expanded storage.


While microSD card slots were once prevalent and found on just about any phone except for the iPhone, fast internal storage has made these storage extensions mostly obsolete in this day and age. In fact, microSD card slots might actually be detrimental to your overall experience as they drag the write/read speeds all across the board and 'slow down' your phone.

So far, there's no evidence that Samsung will pull up a UNO reverse card and actually bring a microSD card slot to the Galaxy S22 series. As a reminder, Samsung tried to do away with the microSD card slot with the Galaxy S6 series a few years back, but after a swift and loud uproar from its core user base, the microSD card slot made a walk of shame back on next year's model, the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.

In the meantime, the Galaxy S22 series will be coming with 128GB as a base storage option, but that would probably fill up rather quickly. with the rumored 256GB and 512GB versions being much better in terms of future-proofing the devices.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

First Pixel 6 unboxing video and real-world images reveal box contents
by Anam Hamid,  0
First Pixel 6 unboxing video and real-world images reveal box contents
Super mini, but super powerful – Spigen's universal Mini USB-C charger is here
by Spigen,  0
Super mini, but super powerful – Spigen's universal Mini USB-C charger is here
Poll: Do you use Beauty mode when you take selfies?
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Poll: Do you use Beauty mode when you take selfies?
Poll: What would make you buy the Google Pixel Fold? The Price!
by Mariyan Slavov,  31
Poll: What would make you buy the Google Pixel Fold? The Price!
Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsune Edition could debut at the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsune Edition could debut at the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event
Samsung may borrow the final S22 Ultra camera design straight from LG
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Samsung may borrow the final S22 Ultra camera design straight from LG
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless