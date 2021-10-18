Galaxy S22 series to lack a signature Samsung hardware feature

No SD Card in Rainbow. — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) October 17, 2021



While microSD card slots were once prevalent and found on just about any phone except for the iPhone, fast internal storage has made these storage extensions mostly obsolete in this day and age. In fact, microSD card slots might actually be detrimental to your overall experience as they drag the write/read speeds all across the board and 'slow down' your phone.









So far, there's no evidence that Samsung will pull up a UNO reverse card and actually bring a microSD card slot to the Galaxy S22 series. As a reminder, Samsung tried to do away with the microSD card slot with the Galaxy S6 series a few years back, but after a swift and loud uproar from its core user base, the microSD card slot made a walk of shame back on next year's model, the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge





In the meantime, the Galaxy S22 series will be coming with 128GB as a base storage option, but that would probably fill up rather quickly. with the rumored 256GB and 512GB versions being much better in terms of future-proofing the devices.

