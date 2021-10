Galaxy S22 series to lack a signature Samsung hardware feature

It seems that 2022 is just around the corner to an arguably quite an interesting start - Samsung's Galaxy S22 is quite possibly coming in January with tons of rumored improvements aboard. Codenamed "Rainbow", the Galaxy S22 lineup will come with faster hardware, improved cameras, thinner bezels, and even an S Pen for the S22 Ultra, but one crucial hardware feature will be missing from the loadout.

Surprise, surprise, microSD card slots are not coming back to Samsung high-end phones, or at least that's what leaker FrontTron on Twitter has in store for us. The beloved feature has been amiss on Samsung flagships ever since the Galaxy Note 20 and wasn't present on the Galaxy S21 series as well, much to the chagrin of those power users out there who would make good use of the expanded storage.

No SD Card in Rainbow. — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) October 17, 2021



While microSD card slots were once prevalent and found on just about any phone except for the iPhone, fast internal storage has made these storage extensions mostly obsolete in this day and age. In fact, microSD card slots might actually be detrimental to your overall experience as they drag the write/read speeds all across the board and 'slow down' your phone.









So far, there's no evidence that Samsung will pull up a UNO reverse card and actually bring a microSD card slot to the Galaxy S22 series. As a reminder, Samsung tried to do away with the microSD card slot with the Galaxy S6 series a few years back, but after a swift and loud uproar from its core user base, the microSD card slot made a walk of shame back on next year's model, the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge





In the meantime, the Galaxy S22 series will be coming with 128GB as a base storage option, but that would probably fill up rather quickly. with the rumored 256GB and 512GB versions being much better in terms of future-proofing the devices.