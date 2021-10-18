Galaxy S22 series to lack a signature Samsung hardware feature

Galaxy S22 series to lack a signature Samsung hardware feature0
It seems that 2022 is just around the corner to an arguably quite an interesting start - Samsung's Galaxy S22 is quite possibly coming in January with tons of rumored improvements aboard. Codenamed "Rainbow", the Galaxy S22 lineup will come with faster hardware, improved cameras, thinner bezels, and even an S Pen for the S22 Ultra, but one crucial hardware feature will be missing from the loadout.
No SD Card in Rainbow.— Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) October 17, 2021
While microSD card slots were once prevalent and found on just about any phone except for the iPhone, fast internal storage has made these storage extensions mostly obsolete in this day and age. In fact, microSD card slots might actually be detrimental to your overall experience as they drag the write/read speeds all across the board and 'slow down' your phone.
In the meantime, the Galaxy S22 series will be coming with 128GB as a base storage option, but that would probably fill up rather quickly. with the rumored 256GB and 512GB versions being much better in terms of future-proofing the devices.