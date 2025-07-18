Forget about the Galaxy Z Fold 7! This tri-folding prototype blows it out of the water!

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
As the ongoing battle for the thinnest foldable phone rages on, a Chinese brand has made its bid with an amazing prototype. 

While Honor and Samsung bicker about which phone is thinner, the Magic V5 or the Galaxy Z Fold 7, TECNO has just unveiled a tri-folding prototype called PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold, and it's 3.49 mm unfolded. 

For perspective, the Z Fold 7 and the Magic V5 are around 4.1-4.2 mm.



The design of the PHANTOM Ultimate is different from that of the Huawei Mate XT. TECNO's prototype is an inward-folding device, meaning there's another cover screen when the phone is completely folded.

According to TECNO, this design protects the huge 9.94-inch display much better when the phone is folded.

To achieve this, TECNO has developed a custom-engineered dual-hinge system called a "waterdrop hinge" for the first fold and a larger hinge for the part that folds on top. The portion that wraps around the first fold has a self-locking mechanism to keep the three parts folded securely in place.

The TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold has a 9.94-inch main screen (that would most likely be marketed as a 10-inch display), and the crease is minimal on both folds, according to TECNO. When fully folded, the phone is just 11.49 mm thick, compared to the Mate XT, which comes in at 12.8 mm folded.

TECNO is keeping the specs under wraps; all we know is that the phone features a 5000 mAh battery, probably in three separate cells.

This is TECNO's second tri-fold


Surprisingly, this prototype is TECNO's second attempt at the tri-fold design, and confusingly enough, the first one was called PHANTOM Ultimate 2, and it was showcased at the MWC earlier this year.

The company also showed the world's thinnest smartphone (at the time) at the same event—the TECNO Spark Slim, measuring just 5.75 mm.

The PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold is expected to show up at IFA in September, but don't get your hopes high for a mainstream model; the Spark Slim never got out of the prototype stage. It seems that our only hope now lies in Samsung and its Galaxy G Fold tri-folding phone, which may or may not be released.

What do you think about tri-folding phones?

Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
